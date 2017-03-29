Reporting Live From Samsung Unpacked—Here’s Everything Being Announced

Samsung unveiled its newest smartphones, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, at its “Galaxy Unpacked” event today in Manhattan. The new phones have a large infinity display with a smooth, continuous surface. They also feature an advanced camera, along with Bixby, an intelligent assistant that responds to simple voice, touch and text commands.

Both smartphones are also retrofitted for the Internet of Things—the connected ecosystem has a desktop-style operating system called DeX for those working on the go, and it also allows users to connect Gear VR (along with other devices) through Samsung Connect. That means users can shoot virtual reality Facebook Live videos in 4K.

If you’re security conscious, rest easy: Samsung’s security platform is a literal Fort Knox—oth phones include Samsung Knox, a defense-grade security platform. In addition, the devices offer a series of biometric authentications, including a fingerprint scanner and iris scanner.

Top brass also addressed the elephant in the room: the exploding Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, which cost Samsung $17 billion. Justin Denison, senior vice president of of product strategy, said Samsung put the S8 series through its “toughest safety check ever.”

The Observer’s Sage Lazzaro is reporting live from the Unpacked event. We’ll be updating this post frequently with her live updates;

"Today we are proud to announce the new era of smart phone design" -DJ Koh, president of mobile communication, announces in his opening — Sage Lazzaro (@SageLazzaro) March 29, 2017

The #galaxyS8 will have an infinity screen and curved edges pic.twitter.com/oLYGIkKoZn — Sage Lazzaro (@SageLazzaro) March 29, 2017

The screen is the biggest of any phone its size. Also, it's ALL screen. No hardware buttons — Sage Lazzaro (@SageLazzaro) March 29, 2017

The home button, however, is there as a combination of hardware and software pic.twitter.com/lzE2l5BQgG — Sage Lazzaro (@SageLazzaro) March 29, 2017

Create the perfect photo w/ the new multi-frame processor. It takes several photos and combines the best of each — Sage Lazzaro (@SageLazzaro) March 29, 2017

A 10 nm processor, which means 10,000 of their transistors can fit on the width of a human hair. It's their fastest and most powerful phone — Sage Lazzaro (@SageLazzaro) March 29, 2017

"We put the #galaxyS8 through our toughest safety check ever" – Justin Denison, SVP of product strategy — Sage Lazzaro (@SageLazzaro) March 29, 2017

Like the Note7, the GalaxyS8 has an iris scanner to unlock your phone. The fingerprint scanner is still there and on the back — Sage Lazzaro (@SageLazzaro) March 29, 2017

Samsung's director of IoT introduces Bixby, the new intelligent assistant pic.twitter.com/kcTI2PzxvU — Sage Lazzaro (@SageLazzaro) March 29, 2017

Bixby can recognize where you are with your camera and the give you restaurant suggestions, etc. based on your location — Sage Lazzaro (@SageLazzaro) March 29, 2017

"We're fulfilling the promise of IoT and giving you access to all smart devices from a single app" #SamsungUnpacked — Sage Lazzaro (@SageLazzaro) March 29, 2017

A brand new Gear360 is more portable, shoots 4K video and allows you to broadcast live on Facebook — Sage Lazzaro (@SageLazzaro) March 29, 2017

New Gear360s were passed through the audience so everyone could try on the spot pic.twitter.com/1JWVzElQOs — Sage Lazzaro (@SageLazzaro) March 29, 2017

The new Samsung DeX lets you use your phone with a desktop experience pic.twitter.com/XoyoGUB197 — Sage Lazzaro (@SageLazzaro) March 29, 2017

Here's a first look at the Samsung #galaxyS8. Read about all the new features on @observer https://t.co/zZBgxAmqIY pic.twitter.com/Hpx30KXw4E — Sage Lazzaro (@SageLazzaro) March 29, 2017

The new phones will be available in the United States on April 21—preorders begin tomorrow.