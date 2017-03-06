Social Download: Internet Reacts to Octavia Spencer’s ‘SNL’ and ‘Feud: Bette & Joan’

By 03/06/17 9:51am
Octavia Spencer on Saturday Night Live.

Octavia Spencer on Saturday Night Live. Will Heath/NBC

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?

This week’s Saturday Night Live was hosted by Octavia Spencer. Of the Spencer’s Gifts Spencers, of course.

#octaviaspencer #SNL

A post shared by Nicole Woolaston (@nicolewoolaston) on

This is pretty much me #snl #reallifetho #nurseproblems😷

A post shared by Kelly Maureen (@kelrey923) on

A highlight of the show was the cold open featuring Kate McKinnon as Jeff Sessions as Forrest Gump.

Kellyain't got no legs Conway #parksandrecreation #parksandrec #amypoehler #leslieknope #katemckinnon #jeffsession #snl

A post shared by Queen Amy🍷 (@poehlernation) on

LOML #katemckinnon #snl

A post shared by HI! (@kate.slays.me) on

Whoa, meta!

SNL nails it again! 😂😂😂 #findkellyanne #kellyannesightings #snl #katemckinnon #hysterical

A post shared by Cheri Garrett (@cherig) on

The Kate obsessives have been particularly active of late.

People were all kinds of excited for the premiere of FX’s Feud Sunday night.

#Feud night! #BetteDaviseyes #dragface #eyebrowsonfleek

A post shared by beigey beigerson (@insta_beige) on

The Joan Crawford and Bette Davis drag hitting social media is simply inspired.

Whatever Happened to Bianca Del Rio for Feud Bette and Joan #FeudBetteAndJoan #Feud #FX #biancadelrio

A post shared by Victor Yates (@writervicyates) on

FEUD!!! #feud #feudfx

A post shared by Jeremy Leiner (@thearmfeldtfamilymanse) on

#feud #bettedavis #joancrawford #teamjoan #teambette

A post shared by Lucien (@lucienroeloren) on

Even dogs took part!

Of course, the show already has fan art.

So excited for #Feud to premiere tonight. #joancrawford #bettedavis

A post shared by Michael Pourmohsen (@mpourmohsen) on

 

