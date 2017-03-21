Subscribe to Societé Now and Stay Stocked on Rose All Summer Long

By 03/20/17 8:16pm
sws mock 750x425 Subscribe to Societé Now and Stay Stocked on Rose All Summer Long

Never run out of rosé with Societé SummerWater.Winc.com

This year, for the third release of SUMMER WATER–the rosé we make in collaboration with Winc–we’ve introduced Societé, a summer long membership so you never have to worry about running out. Each month’s box comes with three magnum bottles and a fun summer essential, from a beach towel, to a baseball hat and S’well water bottles. As two gigantic rosé lovers, trust us: this is the ultimate set-up.  

This post is from Observer Short List—an email of three favorite things from people you want to know. Sign up to receive OSL here.

Article continues below
More from News & Politics
Another One Bites the Dust—Queens GOP Councilman Won’t Challenge NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio