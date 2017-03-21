Subscribe to Societé Now and Stay Stocked on Rose All Summer Long

This year, for the third release of SUMMER WATER–the rosé we make in collaboration with Winc–we’ve introduced Societé, a summer long membership so you never have to worry about running out. Each month’s box comes with three magnum bottles and a fun summer essential, from a beach towel, to a baseball hat and S’well water bottles. As two gigantic rosé lovers, trust us: this is the ultimate set-up.

This post is from Observer Short List—an email of three favorite things from people you want to know. Sign up to receive OSL here.