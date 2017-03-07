The 25 Most Relevant Fashion Figures in 2017

Hedi Slimane, Photographer

This former creative director at Saint Laurent might be operating from the sidelines, but he's still making waves. In March 2016 he departed the brand, after four years at the helm, but not without making a lasting mark. A few months following the termination of his tenure, he sent out a series of rambling tweets, which have since been deleted, defending his changes of the brand name and his use of the YSL logo. He also successfully sued Kering, Saint Laurent's owner, collecting $13 million for the way his departure was handled.

Now, Slimane is focusing his time and effort into photography. He shot a portfolio of photos for V Magazine in January 2017, which is part of an ongoing partnership. However, returning to design isn't totally out of the cards.

"I never intended to stop designing. I never said I will stop designing in the future," he confirmed to The New York Times. Recently, his name has been floated as a replacement for Riccardo Tisci at Givenchy, so keep an eye on this disruptive character.