The Best Electric Skateboards of 2017

The market is full of different electronic modes of transport. There are scooters, bikes, bicycles and skateboards. All of them are perfect for last mile of your journey. From work to home, or to the gym. Alternatively, just relax and have fun riding in a park. Today, I made a list of the best electric skateboards for 2017.

During my research, I counted there are over 20 companies making electric skateboards. And over 50 different skateboards to choose from. With so many electric skateboards available on the market today, it can be a challenge to find the best board that fits your style of riding.

Today I bring, in my opinion, the 10 best skateboards for daily use.

Marbel 2.0

Let’s start our list with Marbel 2.0 electric skateboard. Marbel 2.0 is one of the fastest, lightest and most extended traveling range electric skateboard in our list.

Charging is fast too, at only 90 minutes.

The skateboard has enough power to go to 26 MPH and will take you up to 18 miles per charge. Also, It has built-in front and back lights, which allows you to drive in the dark and be noticed by the other drivers. Like other skateboards in our list, Marbel 2.0 has a regenerative braking option, which means when the brakes are applied, the captured energy is used to provide extra power to the battery. Also, it can be pushed by foot when it is out of charge. Few companies offer this option.

Stats (provided by the manufacturer):

Top speed: 26 mph (42 km/h)

Range per charge: 18 miles (29 km)

Charge time: ~90 minutes

Max weight: 250lbs (113kg)

Max gradient: Up to 25%x

Weight of board: 10.1 lbs (4.6 kg)

Market price: $1,299.99



Yuneec E-GO 2

Product Description:

Yuneec is one of my favorites electric skateboard companies, since my first electric skateboard was the first version of E-GO 2 – E-GO Cruiser. E-GO 2 is the upgraded version and looks way better than the first version. Now, you can choose from 3 different colors: Royal Wave, Deep Mint, and Hot Pink. Before, it was only one option.

Yuneec keeps the original top speed of 12.5 MPH, and the range of 18 miles remains the same. The deck shape is aimed at commuters and skating enthusiasts. It looks like a regular skateboard, but it is a little bit longer. It’s the perfect skateboard for those who are looking for their first skateboard. The price is only $699, which compared to other similar skateboards makes it one of the cheapest on our list.

Stats (provided by the manufacturer):

Top speed: 12.5 mph (20 km/h)

Range per charge: 18 miles (29 km)

Charge time: ~3-5 hours

Max weight: 220 lbs (99.8 kg)

Max gradient: Up to 10%

Weight of board: 13.9 lbs (6.3 Kg)

Market price: $699.99

LEIF ESnowboard

Product Description:

LEIF decided to step further and create an electronic snowboard. ESnowboard was designed by a pair of passionate snowboarders and looks like it could be the best snowboard-like skateboard we’ve seen yet. The ride is way different than original electric skateboards. It is based around a unique wheel layout that starts with wide trucks in front and back. In the center of each truck is a narrowcaster wheel that’s set on a rotating plate. A 2,000-watt brushless electric motor powers both wheels. Also, this third wheel on each side can spin 360 degrees, sharpening the board’s turning capabilities with omnidirectional driven power.

My favorite feature here is the replaceable batteries. The battery pack in the board is made to be changed quickly, which is ideal for lifetime longevity and allows you to ride for up to 45 miles.

If you’re a huge fanatic of snowboarding, ESnowboard will add adrenaline to your daily commute.

Stats (provided by the manufacturer):

Top speed: 23 mph (37 km/h)

Range per charge: 10 miles (16 km)

Charge time: 3 hours

Max weight: 275 lbs (125 kg)

Max gradient: Up to 15%

Weight of board: 20 lbs (9 kg)

Market price: $1649

Elwing Board

Product Description:

Elwing Board might be one of the world’s most compact electric skateboard. However, it is on our list! It weighs only 10.6 pounds and is light enough to carry anywhere. It’s impressive how a little skateboard like this holds an incredible amount of power. The top speed is 18 MPH and it has up to 7 miles of range. If you think that range might be a problem, you’re wrong. It takes only 45 minutes to charge the board with the fast charger. Also, Elwing skateboard can be used as a regular skateboard, without using the motor energy.

Elwing Board can become your best companion when it comes to getting around the city or just to work and back.

Stats (provided by the manufacturer):

Top speed: 18 mph (28 km/h)

Range per charge: 7 miles (10 km)

Charge time: 90 minutes (45 minutes with the fast charger)

Max weight: 220 lbs (100 kg)

Max gradient: Up to 10%

Weight of board: 10.6 lbs (4,8 kg)

Market price: $699

Mellow Board

Product Description:

Today, I’m reviewing only electric skateboards, but with the company Mellow, you must mention the other products they have. One thing I want to mention is Mellow Drive. Mellow Drive is a mountable electric drive that turns any regular skateboard into an electric skateboard – within minutes. If you don’t want to buy a skateboard, you can buy this part and create your own skateboard.

Now, let’s get back to electric skateboard. Mellow Board is one of two skateboards Mellow offers. It has two in-wheel motors that let the board accelerate to up to 25 MPH and a range up to 9.3. Not bad for an electric skateboard! One of the biggest features is the swappable and rechargeable battery. You can have a couple of them and double or triple your range with the click of a few buttons. Also, like Marbel of Yuneec skateboards, Mellow board has a regenerative braking system that feeds energy back into the battery. And it can be used as a regular board.

Stats (provided by the manufacturer):

Top speed: 24.85 mph (40 km/h)

Range per charge: 9.3 miles (15 km)

Charge time: 3,5 hours (45 minutes with the fast charger)

Max weight: 250lbs (113kg)

Max gradient: Up to 20%

Weight of board: 8.5 lbs (3.9 kg)

Market price: 1999€

Inboard M1

Product Description:

When Inboard company was working on M1, they paid a lot of attention to the design. Although the M1 is a board for everyone, it insists that it was designed for skating enthusiasts. It looks sharp and scary. M1 has LED headlights, and taillights make it safe to ride at night, which is a huge feature. Like Mellow, it has interchangeable batteries that can be easily replaced, which allows the user to extend the range multiple times. Like a few other boards mentioned before, when M1 brakes are applied, the captured energy is used to provide extra power to the battery.

The remote design is different too. The unique remote design enables you to open your hands without losing your place. By using the remote controller, you can turn the board on and off, which is a feature that isn’t on any other board I’ve used yet. Inboard M1 is a perfect fit for those who want to experience a quiet and smooth ride.

Stats (provided by the manufacturer):

Top speed: 24 mph (39 km/h)

Range per charge: 10 miles (16 km)

Charge time: 90 minutes

Max weight: 250lbs (113kg)

Max gradient: Up to 15%

Weight of board: 14.5 lbs (6.6 kg)

Market price: $1399

Stary

Product Description:

Stary is another good quality and lightweight electric skateboard. Stary is very slim because it has a battery built-in into the board. The in-wheel motor has a robust casing that allows for a longer lifespan. No more broken belts! Like other boards in our list, it has regenerative braking and it is powerful enough to climb slopes of up to 30 degrees. This is crucial for riding in the parks and city streets. Also, the 120 minutes charging time is another great feature.

Another huge advantage of Stary is its remote. It’s very compact and has a small display which gives all the information you would need (battery level, speed, speed mode, distance ridden and other).

Stats (provided by the manufacturer):

Top speed: 18.6 mph (30 km/h)

Range per charge: 9.3 miles (15 km)

Charge time: 2 hours

Max weight: 300 lbs (136 kg)

Max gradient: up to 30%

Weight of board: 10.8 lbs (4.9 kg)

Market price: $899

Metroboard Stealth

Product Description:

Metroboard has many electric skateboards in their list, ranging from small to large and from slow to fast and powerful. I decided to include the Stealth model on our list, which gives you a look of the elite skateboard. Stealth comes with built-in front and rear lighting, adding more safety to the rider. The skateboard comes with various battery packs, giving you greater choice. The maximum range with the most powerful battery is 40 miles. That’s a lot! With a 3000 watts single motor, Stealth can reach a top speed of up to 20 mph and 10 miles of range.

Metroboard redesigned the controller in 2016. Now, the wireless remote is ergonomically designed. It gives you the ability to ring a bell to inform bystanders of your passing. It’s another feature adding more safety to the rider. If you are riding a lot in the crowded streets, it might be a game changer for you.

Stats (provided by the manufacturer):

Top speed: 20 mph (32 km/h)

Range per charge: 10 miles (16 km)

Charge time: 3 hours

Max weight: 250lbs (113kg)

Max gradient: –

Weight of board: 15.4 lbs (7 kg)

Market price: $1149

Boosted Board Dual

Product Description:

Boosted Board is the most known electric skateboard company around the world. It’s not because people like Casey Neistat are using it, but it’s because they are doing an outstanding job. I’m not sure how much I need to introduce you to this brand because if you’re familiar with the electric skateboard market, you already know everything about Boosted Board.

First, I chose to add Boosted Board Dual, but not Dual Plus. Dual is enough for cruising around. It runs on twin motor technology. Both motors are independent, which allows you to cut hard and powerfully through turns. It can also climb a full 20% gradient, and the top speed is 20 MPH. Brakes are excellent. You can bring the board to a complete stop when going downhill. The range is 7 miles per charge, but it’s enough to feel the best motion of experience. Also, the charging time is only 60 minutes, meaning it can be charged during a break in a coffee shop.

Stats (provided by the manufacturer):

Top speed: 20 mph (32 km/h)

Range per charge: 7 miles (11 km)

Charge time: 60 minutes

Max weight: 250lbs (113kg)

Max gradient: up to 20%

Weight of board: 14.7 lbs (6.7 kg)

Market price: $1299

Dynacraft Surge

Product Description:

Surge is the last electric skateboard on our list. It’s last not because it’s the worst, but because it’s different from other skateboards. Surge is suitable only for kids. It can support up to 145 pounds, and the maximum speed is lower, at six miles per hour. The range is about five miles, or around 45 – 60 minutes.

Surge is surprisingly heavy at 22 pounds, but this weight helps with stability and safety. This is especially true when safety is the primary concern. The remote is gun-style which is quite big, but it’s easy to operate. The price is only $199, making it comparably inexpensive when looking at other models. I think it’s a perfect birthday or Christmas present for your kid.

Stats (provided by the manufacturer):

Top speed: 6 mph (9.6 km/h)

Range per charge: 5 miles (8 km)

Charge time: 12 hours

Max weight: 145 lbs (66 kg)

Max gradient: –

Weight of board: 19 lbs (8.6 kg)

Market price: $199

Summary

All these electric skateboards, as you’ve seen, have various maximum speeds, ranges and different prices. Also, some are made for sports enthusiasts, while others are for those who need to get from point A to B. Now, it’s time to decide if you want an electric skateboard for commuting, fun or only for transportation. I hope my review of skateboards has helped you decide which one best fits your needs.

