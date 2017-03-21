The Most Photogenic (and Most Pink!) Restaurant in New York

Carthage Must Be Destroyed is a new breakfast and lunch spot in East Williamsburg that is probably the pinkest and most photogenic restaurant in New York (in a cool way). It’s a huge space with different pink tile and plants on the tables, a pink espresso machine, and an insanely large display of pink plates. The food is also excellent; I had the “Summer On Toast” on what was probably the coldest day of the year, and it was completely transportive.

