These 5 New Fashion Brands Will Reinvent Your Spring Wardrobe

Cult Gaia

Why buy? Cult Gaia was appropriately named by founder and designer Jasmin Larian, whose wooden Ark Bag became a (you guessed it) cult favorite among the style set and the blogger babes of Instagram. Now, Larian is evolving from accessories and moving into ready-to-wear, in a very careful expansion. "The collection is LA made, sexy, feminine, design with detail and soul," she told the Observer.

With just 18 pieces, this collection hovers around $200, making the gingham tank and trouser set and linen slip dress both attainable and chic.

"I’ve been designing pieces for myself all my life, creating what I couldn’t find in stores and in my closet," Larian explained. "My friends started asking for them so I made them as birthday gifts and then decided to introduce it to our customer, because there was clearly something there."

What to buy? Dorothy Bow Back Top in Palm ($118) and Marlow Triangle Dress in Tan ($218).