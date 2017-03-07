Tinder Will Give You $100 to Donate to a Women’s Charity of Your Choice—Here’s How

Tinder just launched a social media campaign to not only raise awareness for women’s issues but also raise money to support them.

With the program, called #FundHerCause, the online dating company is encouraging everyone to show support by sharing women’s causes they care about on Twitter. Every person who participates will receive a code redeemable for $100 to go towards a charity, and the company has pledged to donate $250,000 in total.

“The recent women’s marches were composed primarily of the demographic that makes up the largest percentage of Tinder’s female user base, millennial women, and this demonstrated to us just how important it is help their voices be heard,” Rosette Pambakian, VP of global communication and branding at Tinder, told the Observer. “Tinder has created the #FundHerCause campaign to reach millennial women across the country in order to help empower them to donate to the causes that they believe in.”

Participating is easy. Simply: 1) Tweet the cause you care about and tag @Tinder and #FundHerCause 2) Wait for your code that unlocks $100 in Tinder funds and 3) Go to www.tinder.fund to choose your cause and submit a donation.

You can choose from any of the following women’s organizations:

The campaign officially launches on International Women’s Day, Wednesday, March 8, at 9:00 AM ET. So get your Twitter ready.