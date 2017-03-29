This Robot Which Burns Trump’s Tweets Is Lighting Twitter on Fire

The internet has come up with many creative ways to troll President Donald Trump’s Twitter habit since the election—The Daily Show With Trevor Noah even released a Chrome extension which turns Trump’s tweets into children’s scribbles.

But the latest Trump-related social media innovation makes things a lot more three-dimensional.

Yesterday an account called Burn Your Tweet, which promised to give Trump tweets “the attention they deserve,” joined Twitter. The idea is pretty simple—a robot prints out Trump tweets, lights them on fire and then tweets a video of the burning.

The admin of the account (who also presumably invented the robot) is thus far unknown. But if the videos posted so far are any indication, they’re very skilled at both complicated mechanics and incineration:

After only a day, the account already has over 10,000 followers.

Trump has not tweeted about the robotic troll yet—perhaps he’s figured out that whatever he writes will just go up in smoke.