By Chloe Opens In Williamsburg; FabFitFun Launches On-Demand TV

Everything wellness, from must-try classes to new athleisure lines.

A by CHLOE. grows in Brooklyn: Everyone’s favorite fast casual vegan spot is entering a brand new borough. The Williamsburg location opens tomorrow. Just look for it near the Whole Foods, Equinox and future Flywheel. The new location has 48 seats (but there will certainly still be a long line). Specials include mushroom avocado toast and cashew cream of broccoli. They’ll even have an exclusive off the menu item, The ‘Burg BLT. via bychloe.

Send someone a shot this St. Patrick’s Day: If green beer isn’t your aesthetic, try green juice to get into the holiday spirit. Pressed Juicery will send three people of your choosing one of their mini greens shots from March 6 until March 20. via pressed juicery.

Make sure your athleisure is eco-friendly: Try leggings made of plastic bottles and coffee grounds. If you didn’t pick up a free pair of Girlfriend Collective leggings yet, look at Rumi X, an athleisure brand made with coffee grounds. via Rumi X.

FabFitFun launches on television: FabFitFun, best known as a wellness box that former Bachelor contestants promote, is launching an on-demand LA-focused fitness TV channel today. There will be classes from Body by Simone and Physique57, along with West Coast favorites YogaWorks and Burn 60. via FabFitFun.