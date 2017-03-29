Canyon Ranch Is Hosting a Total Wellness Weekend; Get a Broadway Body at Home

Everything wellness, from must-try classes to new athleisure lines.

Canyon Ranch is hosting a wellness weekend: The Canyon Ranch founders might be retiring after 40 years, but their annual “Total Wellness Weekend” lives on. This retreat isn’t only yoga by the beach. Instead, the Massachusetts location is hosting Gwyneth Paltrow’s trainer Tracy Anderson and yoga instructor/self-proclaimed “mompreneur” Kristin McGee, along with 40 other fitness classes daily, spa options and healthy eating. via Canyon Ranch.

Get a Broadway body at home: Body Conceptions, the high-intensity cardio workout inspired by your favorite musical theatre moves, is getting the at-home video treatment. The exercises can be as short as 15 minutes and can target specific body parts, so no one can see you sweating profusely. via Body Conceptions.

Travel to Hawaii with a new body gloss: Malie Organics just unveiled their locally made botanical body gloss made with extra virgin coconut oil, ideal for moisturizing after a workout. It’s mixed with honey to fight aging and it’s antibacterial, so smooth it on after laying on one of those yoga mats that doesn’t feel quite as clean as you’d like it to. via Malie Organics.

Our Bodies, Ourselves for the Instagram age: On April 30, a wellness-minded event for women’s reproductive health is coming to New York. Expect workshops on fertility, sex and politics, and appearances by Lizz Winstead of The Daily Show. There will also be a wellness marketplace full of herbal tinctures and other more risqué purchase possibilities. via CYCLES + SEX.