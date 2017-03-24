Where NJ’s Leading Gubernatorial Candidates Stand on AC Takeover

New Jersey’s gubernatorial primaries are approaching, and region of the state with the most at stake will be Atlantic City and surrounding Atlantic County. Since the state took over the waning gambling capital’s finances last year, Democratic frontrunner Phil Murphy has made his promise to end the takeover a signature issue. Here’s where the leading candidates stand on home rule for the state’s one-time leader in raking in tourist dollars.

Phil Murphy

If polls are to be believed, Murphy has a substantial lead in both the primary and the general election bolstered by comedian Joe Piscopo’s decision to run as an independent instead of a Republican. That means the smart money is on the former ambassador to Germany dismantling the takeover team led by Christie appointee Jeff Chiesa. He has been highly critical of the terms of the takeover, which allow the state to break union contracts and sell off city assets.

Kim Guadagno

The lieutenant governor is leading the field on the Republican side, and has walked a fine line of offering praise for all sides in the Atlantic City debacle—in a radio interview earlier this year, she complimented anti-takeover local officials like Mayor Don Guardian and Assemblyman Chris Brown while also speaking highly of Chiesa. If Guadagno takes office, the takeover is likely here to stay.

John Wisneiwski

The progressive assemblyman has been just as critical of the takeover as Murphy and has also pledged to end it if he wins the gubernatorial contest. He has called for a self-determined diversification of the region’s economy, with a focus on creating new convention space to draw in non-gambling ratables. Airports, universities and wind energy would be lynchpins of his plan, though Wisniewski’s shot at securing the nomination is highly compromised by Murphy’s abundance of county lines.

Jack Ciattarelli

True to form, the policy-oriented assemblyman said he favors a municipal bankruptcy that would remove political interests and relationships from the day-to-day governance of the city. He has, however, offered nothing but praise for Chiesa. Ciattarelli’s chances at the nomination are diminishing as Guadagno continues to lead in county endorsements, and the prospect of a bankruptcy could be a hard sell to voters, local officials and the cadre of lawmakers who devised the takeover plan.