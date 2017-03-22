Wisniewski Attacks Murphy on Secondhand Investment Ties to Trump

The frontrunner in New Jersey’s gubernatorial election is coming under attack from a primary rival over second-hand investment ties to President Donald Trump. Assemblyman John Wisniewski cited one-time Goldman Sachs executive Phil Murphy’s investment in a company that is currently partnering with The Trump Organization on an office tower in India Wednesday, and his working relationships with the Goldman alumni throughout Trump’s cabinet.

“It is time for Murphy to answer direct questions about his financial dealings with Trump and his personal connections to dozens of President Trump’s key Goldman Sachs advisors,” Murphy said.

Murphy’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“According to Phil Murphy’s federal financial disclosures, he has invested millions of his Goldman Sachs earnings into IREO Investment Holding — an offshore corporation, registered in the nation of Mauritius,” read a statement from Wisniewski’s campaign. “Last year IREO announced a partnership with The Trump Organization to build what they called an ‘iconic office tower in the heart of one of India’s fastest growing cities, Gurgaon.’”

Wisniewski, who faces tough odds against Murphy now that the former ambassador to Germany is securing county lines and guaranteeing his spot at the top of the ballot, went on to criticize Murphy’s courting of the Bernie Sanders wing of the Democratic party in light of his experience in finance. Goldman Sachs’ role in the 2008 financial crisis has been a frequent target of his campaign.

“You can’t invest millions into a foreign offshore corporation that does business with Donald Trump and then expect middle class New Jerseyans to actually believe your interests aren’t your own profits, Wisniewski said. “Additionally, how exactly does Phil Murphy stand up to Donald Trump when the entire government is being run by his Goldman Sachs friends?

“Phil Murphy made hundreds of millions at Goldman Sachs working alongside Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, top economic advisor Gary Cohn, and dozens more.”