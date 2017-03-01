Wisniewski Fires Back at PolitickerNJ for Reporting that He Represents Polluter

A blockbuster exclusive report in PolitickerNJ yesterday revealed that John Wisniewski, who is running for governor as a progressive Bernie-style reformer, has for years represented US Metals, a refining company that has spent tens of millions to remediate pollution it created in Carteret. This was notable because Assemblyman Wisniewski also represents Carteret, which sits in the 19th District he’s represented since 1995—the story quotes Carteret Mayor Dan Reiman calling the conflict to interest “very disturbing and troubling” and citing it as a reason “I don’t speak to the Assemblyman. He’s not welcome in Carteret and hasn’t been in Carteret for several years.”

The story, which was widely shared, has elicited a response from the Wisniewski campaign in the form of an “urgent” fundraising appeal. The letter, sent to Wisniewski donors at noon today, tries to link Phil Murphy, one of Wisniewski’s rivals for the Democratic nomination for governor, to that most bogey of all bogeymen, Donald Trump.

The letter describes how “Our opponent Phil Murphy has invested millions of his Wall Street fortune in an offshore corporation, registered in the nation of Mauritius, called IREO Investment Holding. Last year IREO announced a partnership with The Trump Organization” to build a tower in Gurgaonin India.

Wisniewski supporters are encouraged to “rush an urgent contribution of $3 or more.”

Trying to link one’s opponent to a Republican president is not surprising strategy for a Democratic primary. But the part of the letter that caught our eye reads:

Yesterday, a newspaper owned by Donald Trump’s son-in-law (and certainly in coordination with our corrupt Goldman Sachs opponent), unleashed another desperate attack on John Wisniewski by falsely claiming he represents corporate polluters, which is a lie.

Neither the Observer nor PolitickerNJ is “a newspaper” and neither is “owned by Donald Trump’s son-in-law.” And it’s a bit rich for a candidate to accuse a rival of being too Trumpy and then turn around and attack reporters. But putting that aside, the letter, which is signed by Wisniewski campaign manager Robert Becker, accuses PolitickerNJ of the serious charge of “falsely claiming he represents corporate polluters, which is a lie.”

This makes no sense.

It is not in dispute that Wisniewski represents US Metals. PolitickerNJ is in possession of a dozen documents that verify this, a couple of which we published in the original story. Not to mention that all other parties, including the mayor of Carteret, Carteret’s lawyer, and all of the supporting players on the emails, know that Wisniewski represents the company—there is not meaningful debate about this point.

It’s also ridiculous for Becker to deny PolitickerNJ’s characterization of US Metals as a polluter—the company acknowledges its responsibility for polluting Carteret and is spending tens of millions to remediate and at least a million directly to Carteret to ensure that its remediation is to the town’s satisfaction.

So where’s the “lie”?

Fundraising emails are practically required to be filled with hyperbole, so the accusation of, as this one puts it, “swift-boat style attacks” is not surprising, and even kind of funny. But if the Wisniewski campaign calls our reporting a “lie,” they ought to be able to back it up. PolitickerNJ has reached out to Robert Becker for clarification regarding this serious accusation and has not yet heard back.

Unless Mr. Wisniewski can prove that the extensive OPRA documents cited by this site are forgeries, and that Mayor Reiman and Brad Campbell are somehow suffering from amnesia, PolitickerNJ will expect an apology from him and his campaign.