You Might Spot Jennifer Lawrence or Mila Kunis in Ulla Johnson’s New Shop

Head to 15 Bleecker Street, where a new bohemian enclave exists.

By 03/21/17 4:00pm
There's plenty of Tumblr pink here.
Dustin Aksland/Courtesy Ulla Johnson
This is #décorgoals.
Dustin Aksland/Courtesy Ulla Johnson
The vintage Scandinavian and Italian furniture includes a sheepskin chair and a woven wicker table.
Dustin Aksland/Courtesy Ulla Johnson
The bronze door handle, which is an abstract cowrie shell, was designed by artist Rogan Gregory.
Dustin Aksland/Courtesy Ulla Johnson
A lighting fixture by Lindsey Andelman.
Dustin Aksland/Courtesy Ulla Johnson
Even the fitting rooms are picturesque.
Dustin Aksland/Courtesy Ulla Johnson
Upon first glance, Ulla Johnson’s very first New York City boutique appears to be a boho sanctuary. And, after poring over the details of the space, we can confirm that’s exactly what it is. But what else would you expect from the designer who has become synonymous with dressing Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Hudson, Amber Heard and Kate Bosworth in floral frocks that have just the right amount of flounce and ruffle, plus the perfect off-the-shoulder cut. Johnson has the ability to attire women in cool, but never frumpy, boho garb. Luckily, her boutique exudes that same feeling.

“My clothes are globally sourced and defined by a handmade ethos, and this was something I wanted to bring into the space,” she said, of her shop, which is located at 15 Bleecker Street.

“This is also a woman owned store, so it was the perfect opportunity for me to work with talented women I admire and respect to achieve an atmosphere both stunning and feminine,” Johnson explained. In that vein, she tapped Elizabeth Roberts to carve the 19th century brownstone, which was once an INA consignment shop, into an airy and bright space. Roberts is a trusted name for indie boutiques; she also designed Rachel Comey’s Soho and LA shops, in addition to the Williamsburg jewelry destination, Quiet Storms.

Interior designer Alexis Brown was tasked with whipping up that aforementioned boho chic interior, including hand-loomed Roman shades and an indigo marble floor. Lindsey Adelman was tapped to create custom light fixtures, including an otherworldly fixture that features a black disco ball, Tumblr pink accents and, of course, a few bulbs. Many of the store’s other fixtures, including racks, were commissioned from local artisans. The Instagram-worthy floral arrangements are from Saipua’s Sarah Ryhanen.

If the drool worthy décor doesn’t lure you in to shop, surely Johson’s clothing will. Just think about how a lavender trench coat, a pair of orange trousers and a smocked baby doll dress will awaken your spring wardrobe. Also, considering her vast celebrity following, we have a hunch that more than a few A-list sightings will happen within the walls of this very chic boutique.

