11 Ridiculous Things People Say They’d Do to Get With Young Justin Trudeau

First it was Joe Biden and now it’s Justin Trudeau. Lately, photos of political leaders during their youth have been getting the public shook.

Photos of the young Canadian Prime Minister surfaced online yesterday, and everyone who wasn’t too lost in his dreamy eyes to function took to social media with their lustful thoughts.

So far, young Trudeau has drawn comparisons to various Disney princes, the guy who will seduce you with his acoustic guitar and the camp counselor your mom warned you about. Much of the social media chatter, however, has been people detailing just how much they’d endure for him. Responses have ranged from classic fuckboy behavior to cold-blooded murder:

Young Justin Trudeau could send the infamous 2:00 am "u up?" text after ignoring me for three weeks and I'd be FLATTERED — Maddy (@TheQuirkyNinja) March 1, 2017

Young Justin Trudeau could run me over with a semi and I'd say thank you pic.twitter.com/oVDwWuQEio — Sarah Leckwatch (@SarahLeckwatch) February 28, 2017

young justin trudeau could leave me on read at 8:15 am, text me at 6:54 pm and i'd reply at 6:53 pm pic.twitter.com/hEdumIE07f — . (@deancasIut) March 1, 2017

Young Justin Trudeau could rip out my lungs and I would use my last dying breath to thank him for his time pic.twitter.com/exSsZkSwdq — sadaf dadafshar (@Sadafshar) March 2, 2017

Young Justin Trudeau could spill soup in my lap and I would apologize to him pic.twitter.com/w1df8ophpI — Kacy M-Something (@kacy_muthiora) March 1, 2017

I would let young Justin Trudeau ruin my life.. 😍 pic.twitter.com/vcMiHyH8MT — Marisssssa (@FriendOFGay) March 2, 2017

Young Justin Trudeau could forget my birthday, insult my mom, and tell me that Riverdale is trash and I'd still answer his 3 AM "u up" text. pic.twitter.com/J41pSsYeBF — Queer Rebel ⭐️ (@Neil_McNeil) March 1, 2017

I think about Justin Trudeau all the time lol he could break my arm and I would say thank you — Kristy Barber (@KristyyBarber) March 2, 2017

Young Justin Trudeau could strangle me and I'd be thankful that his amazing bone structure is the last thing I see before I die. — caterina wine mixer (@rinecathej) March 1, 2017

Young @JustinTrudeau could drag me over hot coals and I'd say thank you. pic.twitter.com/Cq5NOUFqEl — it me. (@AmyandBlog) March 1, 2017

Young Justin Trudeau could leave me on read for twenty years and I'd thank him for his time. pic.twitter.com/AJogPBGqQE — Roonil Wazlib (@shman0verb0ard) March 1, 2017

We have a feeling his approval rating are higher than ever.