12 Ways to Blow Your Tax Return on Bucket List Travel

You’ve always wanted to: Go heliskiing

How: CMH Heliskiing

Location: Book a trip for next winter, right now. Select one of Canadian Mountain Holidays’ 13 lodges in interior British Columbia.

Price: Starting at $4,000 (CMH-Nomads price available upon request)

Package/Experience: Possibly the world’s most coveted ski experiences. CMH has been taking intrepid skiers to the outer reaches of powder-filled Nirvana since 1959. For the ultimate experience, book a private heli-skiing safari and lodge (which sleeps and skis four to 10 people) at CMH Nomads, for those lucky enough to know you. With access to over 30 million acres of skiable terrain, this might become a costly tradition.

Time commitment: 4 to 7 days.

Adventure level: High.

Bucket list level: High.