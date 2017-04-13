’13 Reasons Why’ Is a Brilliant Study of Teenage Life and I Can’t Tell Anyone Apart

By 04/05/17 12:28pm
Sooooo many! Netflix

There are very few television shows or films that operate in moral ambiguity, revealing multiple sides of a single story and allowing its significance to develop slowly—and even fewer that select teenagers to be the be the focus. 13 Reasons Why, which follows the fallout after a student’s suicide and then unravels the web that led her there, is an ambitious and uniquely sympathetic deep dive into the challenges of being in high school. It explores themes of sexual assault, shaming, depression, and guilt, all without infantilizing, or patronizing, its young protagonists.

And I can’t tell any of the characters apart.

It isn’t the show’s fault—13 Reasons Why has an incredibly diverse cast and well-rounded characters. This is fully on me, and my debilitating case of high school boy facial blindness.

There is wide net of characters, all with intertwining stories relating to the suicidal Hannah Baker, and an entire school filled with background students. And it just so happens that a lot of them are skinny, brunette boys with the same haircut.

I mean, come on. This is the main character:

screen shot 2017 04 04 at 2 30 18 pm 13 Reasons Why Is a Brilliant Study of Teenage Life and I Cant Tell Anyone Apart

Main character boy. Netflix

And then this is other main character. This one is a jock.

screen shot 2017 04 04 at 2 30 27 pm 13 Reasons Why Is a Brilliant Study of Teenage Life and I Cant Tell Anyone Apart

Jock boy. Netflix

It took me until a full episode later to realize that this guy is actually the SAME person as this one:

screen shot 2017 04 04 at 2 32 59 pm 13 Reasons Why Is a Brilliant Study of Teenage Life and I Cant Tell Anyone Apart

Same jock boy! Netflix

Who is ALSO the same guy as this one!

screen shot 2017 04 05 at 11 40 47 am 13 Reasons Why Is a Brilliant Study of Teenage Life and I Cant Tell Anyone Apart

Same jock boy!!!!!! Netflix

Why does he look different all the time?

And then sometimes there are random students who just have the exact same aesthetic and make me wonder whether or not they’ve been main characters this entire time.

screen shot 2017 04 05 at 11 32 59 am 13 Reasons Why Is a Brilliant Study of Teenage Life and I Cant Tell Anyone Apart

This guy. Netflix

screen shot 2017 04 04 at 2 30 43 pm 13 Reasons Why Is a Brilliant Study of Teenage Life and I Cant Tell Anyone Apart

Hat twink. Netflix

And THIS GUY—

screen shot 2017 04 05 at 12 12 53 pm 13 Reasons Why Is a Brilliant Study of Teenage Life and I Cant Tell Anyone Apart

Harry Potter costume guy. Netflix

—who looks so much like Creepy Photographer guy—

screen shot 2017 04 05 at 12 01 57 pm 13 Reasons Why Is a Brilliant Study of Teenage Life and I Cant Tell Anyone Apart

Creepy guy. Netflix

—that Main Guy mistakes him for him in the hall. That’s the whole point of Harry Potter guy: looking like Photographer guy in the hallway so Main Guy gets confused.

And then there’s this member of his jock gang whose name is Montgomery who can be identified by his brown eyes.

screen shot 2017 04 05 at 11 41 18 am 13 Reasons Why Is a Brilliant Study of Teenage Life and I Cant Tell Anyone Apart

“Montgomery” I guess. Netflix

Thankfully, they made one of the guys dye his hair blonde.

screen shot 2017 04 05 at 11 25 51 am 13 Reasons Why Is a Brilliant Study of Teenage Life and I Cant Tell Anyone Apart

Blonde guy. Netflix

Because when his hair is brown, he looks like this:

screen shot 2017 04 05 at 11 27 20 am 13 Reasons Why Is a Brilliant Study of Teenage Life and I Cant Tell Anyone Apart

Blonde guy with brown hair. Netflix

AKA exactly like every single other character.

The only one that I can tell apart is this creepy jock asshole because he looks like he’s 30.

screen shot 2017 04 04 at 2 32 40 pm 13 Reasons Why Is a Brilliant Study of Teenage Life and I Cant Tell Anyone Apart

Other creep. Netflix

This show has turned me into my mom. “Which one is that? Who’s Brown Hair Boy? Is that the same one from before?” This show has taught me how to empathize with the girls who seem happy while they’re actually suffering, and also my parents watching TV.