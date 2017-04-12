Angelina Jolie Wants This Historic Hollywood Estate

The home still has many classic details, like paneling in the formal dining room.

It's not too far from where she lived with Brad Pitt.

The Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorce saga is (supposedly) coming to an end, and the former couple is moving on.

Jolie and Pitt reached a divorce settlement in January, when both agreed to handle the proceedings privately, and we haven’t heard too much about the whole thing since. Jolie was recently in London, as a guest lecturer at the London School of Economics, where she made time to visit Buckingham Palace with Maddox. Then there’s Pitt, who is now reportedly busy flirting with Sienna Miller.

Jolie is now turning her focus back to finding a home in the United States. More specifically, the actress and humanitarian is set on buying the Cecil B. DeMille estate, and is said to have put in an offer on the historic home, per Variety.

The 2.1-acre Los Angeles abode is on the market for $24.95 million, and is currently owned by novelist Richard Grossman and art consultant Lisa Lyons; they purchased it in the 1990s. The property gets its name from legendary filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille, of course, who bought the home in 1916 for under $28,000—he lived there until his death in 1959.

The Los Feliz compound is comprised of a six-bedroom, ten-bathroom Beaux Arts-style 7,500-square-foot main home that was built in 1913, as well as a pool house and studio house.

The home was on the receiving end of six-year renovation and restoration, per the listing shared by Hilton & Hyland brokers Brett Lawyer, Branden Williams and Rayni Williams, which kept original details while adding modern amenities, though it doesn’t specify when exactly this renovation took place.

The gated and walled property is filled with garden paths and sitting areas, and there’s an “old Hollywood” style pool, complete with retro chic arched fountains that actually looks like it’d be a backdrop from Café Society in the best way possible. A “tea house” is perched above the swimming pool, and there’s a fitness room, within the pool house.

It’s not yet known if Jolie’s offer on the manse has been accepted, but the historic home definitely has enough room for her and her six children. It also wouldn’t be too much of a location change, as Jolie and Pitt previously lived in a home not too far away, also in the Los Feliz neighborhood.

Granted, it’s no Chateau Miraval, but there are only so many personal vineyards one can own…and we’re still waiting to hear the fate of that $60 million 1,200-acre French home.