Beautiful Tribute to Carrie Fisher Is Here to Save Our Skins

If you would like to weep openly at your work desk on a Thursday afternoon for reasons more pure than the possible end of civilization, watch this gorgeous, heartfelt tribute to the late, great Carrie Fisher out of “Star Wars Celebration 2017” in Orlando. Pulled together from interviews, press tours and remembrances, the 4-minute-video manages to paint a vivid picture of a one-of-a-kind woman both on-screen and off. If you can make it through the actress reciting her “help me Obi-Wan Kenobi” speech from memory across several decades, you run on stronger power converters than I.