Bernie Sanders’s Son to Campaign for Murphy in NJ

Levi Sanders, the son of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, will be returning to New Jersey to campaign for the frontrunner in the state’s gubernatorial race.

Sanders will join former Goldman Sachs executive Phil Murphy at three campaign events at the end of this month in Rahway, Princeton and Jersey City. When Sanders announced his endorsement of Murphy earlier this year, his father declined to back either Murphy or his opponent Assemblyman John Wisniewski, who chaired Sanders’s presidential campaign in the state.

Murphy has the edge over the rest of the Democratic hopefuls following a sweep of the county conventions, and is favored to win against likely Republican nominee Kim Guadagno according to a recent Quinnipac poll.

Saturday’s event will be commemorate President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office and will include Analilia Mejia, the executive director of the progressive group New Jersey Working Families Alliance. Sunday’s will be public discussions led by Sanders.

The first event will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at Hamilton Stage, 360 Hamilton Street, Rahway. The second will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at Princeton University, Frist Student Center, Room 302, Princeton. The third will be at 4 p.m. that same day at Zeppelin Hall Beer Garden, 88 Liberty View Drive, Jersey City.