The 5 Serene Caribbean Island Resorts You Need to Visit Now

Spring is finally upon us, contrary to the chilly weather many of us are enduring at the moment. We made it through the winter, and spring fever is officially setting in. Even though the beloved childhood tradition of spring break is no longer a reality after graduating college, that doesn't mean you don't deserve a little trip. Ideally, one to a tropical, warm locale with a sandy beach and ocean breeze. So why not head to a low-key Caribbean destination, where you won't find the inebriated #springbreak crowd, nor a group of endlessly annoying children?
April and May are ideal months to head down to the islands, before the muggy summer months arrive. Avoid the crowds in the obvious islands, and click through to see the best under-the-radar Caribbean resorts to consider.
1. St. Lucia
Marigot Bay Resort and Marina
The pampering treatment begins even before you arrive at Marigot Bay Resort and Marina, a luxe 124-room resort in St. Lucia. Every guest is paired with a personal assistant prior to the stay, who arranges personalized activities pre-arrival. Housekeepers also leave personal notes and words of motivation and poems in the morning and evening.
They’ll also book complimentary daily activities like a homemade facial secrets class and a “coconut experience,” where you can learn about the health purposes of the coconut tree. If you lounge by the pool, there are mini spa treatments, fresh fruit and snacks.
For extra pampering, book an appointment at the Auriga Spa—treatments reflect each moon’s cycle, and are inspired by the island environment, including the use of pure sulfur minerals from St. Lucia’s volcano.
2. British Virgin Islands
Cooper Island Beach Club
Richard Branson’s privately owned Necker Island in the BVI is the ultimate low-radar escape (ahem, Barack and Michelle Obama), but there are other chic resorts in the collection of islands. Take Cooper Island Beach Club, made up of ten beachfront rooms.
The adorable resort includes a coffee shop and boutique as well as a specialized rum bar (schedule a tasting ASAP). There’s also a microbrewery where they make their own beer—a dollar from every IPA sold goes to a turtle conservation program. If you want to venture away from the resort, consider the Baths on Virgin Gorda.
3. Mustique
Mustique Villa Collection or Cotton House Hotel
You’ve probably heard of Mustique, a 1,400-acre island reachable only by the Mustique Charter Plane, private jet or boat—it’s a royally approved locale; Prince William and Kate Middleton have gone on multiple trips there, starting in 2008.
Take a cue from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and head to the chic isle, where you can stay at either one of the villas from the Mustique Villa Collection or at The Cotton House, a boutique hotel situated on 13 acres of tropical gardens.
The hotel consists of 17 garden and sea-facing villas, suites and cottages, private verandas and plunge pools. While the island is known as one of the more relaxing destinations, there are activities like horseback riding on the beach (get your Instagram ready), tennis and of course, The Cotton House Spa, if you need even more pampering.
4. Jamaica
Geejam Hotel & Recording Studio
Jamaica might not be the most under-the-radar spot, but there is the very secluded section of Port Antonio, which is not to be missed.
The Geejam Hotel & Recording Studio opened in 2008, and it already counts Katy Perry, Rihanna, Drake and John Legend among guests. If you’re still not convinced about the secrecy of this destination, then you should know that Banksy stayed here.
The recently launched Panorama Villa has major star power on its own—it was once a favorite of Audrey Hepburn. The new four-bedroom villa sits on a full acre, and has a gourmet kitchen, private pool and gym. There’s a minimum five-night stay, but that means you get access to a serious perk—the use of classic sports cars including a 1989 Alfa Romeo Spider, a 1967 Mercedes SL Sports Pagoda and a 1978 Rally Fiat 124.
5. Saba
Queen’s Gardens Resort & Spa
This tiny island is the smallest of all the Dutch Caribbean isles—it’s just five square miles, with a population of about 1,800, and not a single traffic light. For a break from your hectic life, head to the Queen’s Gardens Resort & Spa, which is comprised of just 12 suites, each occupying a full floor.
The resort’s Frangipani Spa is the only spa on the island, and includes a Finnish sauna, Turkish steam bath and herbal facial aroma pots. Those looking for an active vacation will find the island particularly attractive; it’s known for scuba diving, hiking, deep sea fishing and snorkeling.
