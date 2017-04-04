The Best Celebrity Instagrams This Week: Beyoncé, Drake, Zayn and More

Plus the top posts from Gigi Hadid, Zac Efron, Khloe Kardashian, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber

By 04/04/17 7:00am

Click through to check out the top celebrity Instagram posts this week, including Gigi Hadid’s April Fools selfie and Beyoncé’s pregnancy photoshoot.

Beyonce/Instagram

Selena Gomez

Unsurprisingly, Instagram queen Selena Gomez had the most-liked photo this week. It’s an outtake from her Vogue cover shoot, where she’s peering off into the distance.

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Justin Bieber

Less candid and subtle is her ex’s black and white shirtless selfie. Justin Bieber posted this snap from bed, where perhaps he was watching Sausage Party, per the DVD cover in the back.

Justin Bieber/Instagram

Beyoncé

Beyonce shared a new slideshow showcasing her perfect pregnancy style, this time in a purple-blue long sleeved dress, with a flower motif throughout. There’s a close-up of her earrings, too, and a couple pic with Jay Z in there.

Beyonce/Instagram
Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian wins best daughter of the week with her sweet photo with Kris Jenner, captioned "My beautiful mommy!!! I love you." There’s also the crucial glass of champagne and picturesque sunset backdrop as the perfect photo props.

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Zac Efron

Zac Efron is in Dubai to attend events for Hugo Boss (he’s the brand ambassador), but he took some time out of his busy schedule to share some posts with a nice desert background, like this one of him flexing his tattooed arm while shirtless in the car.

Zac Efron/Instagram

Drake

Here we have Drake, standing in front of a private plane in this very blurry pic, captioned "Mission Complete." By mission, we're assuming we means the end of his newly wrapped tour.

Drake
Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid’s selfie on April 1 showcases what looks like a very blonde pixie cut. If anyone was concerned she cut off all her hair, don’t be alarmed—the model was simply partaking in April Fools Day revelry.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Zayn

Gigi’s boyfriend Zayn was on his Instagram game, too—he shared a post donning a black beanie and dressed in a pink shirt (which slightly resembles doctor’s scrubs, TBH) and striped pants. It does not, however, give any insight into that tattoo everyone's wondering about.

Zayn/Instagram
Click through the slideshow above for the best celeb Instagram posts this week.

Via visual intelligence platform Dash Hudson.

