The Best Celebrity Instagrams This Week: Beyoncé, Drake, Zayn and More

Click through to check out the top celebrity Instagram posts this week, including Gigi Hadid’s April Fools selfie and Beyoncé’s pregnancy photoshoot.
Selena Gomez
Unsurprisingly, Instagram queen Selena Gomez had the most-liked photo this week. It’s an outtake from her Vogue cover shoot, where she’s peering off into the distance.
Justin Bieber
Less candid and subtle is her ex’s black and white shirtless selfie. Justin Bieber posted this snap from bed, where perhaps he was watching Sausage Party, per the DVD cover in the back.
Beyoncé
Beyonce shared a new slideshow showcasing her perfect pregnancy style, this time in a purple-blue long sleeved dress, with a flower motif throughout. There’s a close-up of her earrings, too, and a couple pic with Jay Z in there.
Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian wins best daughter of the week with her sweet photo with Kris Jenner, captioned "My beautiful mommy!!! I love you." There’s also the crucial glass of champagne and picturesque sunset backdrop as the perfect photo props.
Zac Efron
Zac Efron is in Dubai to attend events for Hugo Boss (he’s the brand ambassador), but he took some time out of his busy schedule to share some posts with a nice desert background, like this one of him flexing his tattooed arm while shirtless in the car.
Drake
Here we have Drake, standing in front of a private plane in this very blurry pic, captioned "Mission Complete." By mission, we're assuming we means the end of his newly wrapped tour.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid’s selfie on April 1 showcases what looks like a very blonde pixie cut. If anyone was concerned she cut off all her hair, don’t be alarmed—the model was simply partaking in April Fools Day revelry.
Zayn
Gigi’s boyfriend Zayn was on his Instagram game, too—he shared a post donning a black beanie and dressed in a pink shirt (which slightly resembles doctor’s scrubs, TBH) and striped pants. It does not, however, give any insight into that tattoo everyone's wondering about.