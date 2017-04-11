The Best Celebrity Instagrams This Week: The Weeknd, Lucy Hale and Zac Efron

Plus Blake Lively bedazzling, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick having family time and Kylie Jenner with another new car

By 04/11/17 6:30am

Click through to see the top celebrity Instagram posts this week, including Kylie Jenner and her G-Wagon, The Weeknd and Selena Gomez becoming #instaofficial and Zac Efron actually wearing a shirt.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner

The always-subtle Kylie Jenner had the most-liked Instagram photo this week. She moved on from snapping her orange Lamborghini and uploaded a shot of herself perched atop a matte black Mercedes G-Wagon.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The Weeknd

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez hit a major milestone this week, also known as becoming Instagram official. After a flurry of deleted photos, one has finally stuck—he shared a rather blurry and unclear snap of the two, of her kissing him on the cheek.

The Weeknd/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez

It wasn’t a couple pic with A-Rod, but Jennifer Lopez’s glamorous post is pretty great on its own, as she continues to prove she ages backwards.

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram
Blake Lively

Blake Lively got her hands dirty at a bedazzling party. Yes, you read that correctly—the former Gossip Girl star snapped a post of herself in New Orleans, surrounded by glitter in an art gallery.

Blake Lively/Instagram

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale shows she’s just as Audrey Hepburn-obsessed as the rest of us. Hale posted a snap of herself in skinny jeans and a black long-sleeved top, next to a framed photograph of Hepburn, captioned “Hepburn and me.”

Lucy Hale/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are continuing on their “coparenting skills” path, per Kardashian’s photo of the two in coordinating aviators surrounded by greenery.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon is having some quality family time post-Big Little Lies. She was at the beach with her lookalike daughter, Ava, and two sons, adorably captioned “#GoldenHour with the kiddos,” complete with a few emojis.

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Zac Efron

Zac Efron is back from Dubai, but still doing his Hugo Boss thing—he was in Miami, and he’s wearing a bit more clothing this week than in that bicep photo.

Zac Efron/Instagram
Click through the slideshow above for the best celeb Instagram posts this week.

Via visual intelligence platform Dash Hudson.

