The Best Celebrity Instagrams This Week: The Weeknd, Lucy Hale and Zac Efron

Click through to see the top celebrity Instagram posts this week, including Kylie Jenner and her G-Wagon, The Weeknd and Selena Gomez becoming #instaofficial and Zac Efron actually wearing a shirt.
Kylie Jenner
The always-subtle Kylie Jenner had the most-liked Instagram photo this week. She moved on from snapping her orange Lamborghini and uploaded a shot of herself perched atop a matte black Mercedes G-Wagon.
The Weeknd
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez hit a major milestone this week, also known as becoming Instagram official. After a flurry of deleted photos, one has finally stuck—he shared a rather blurry and unclear snap of the two, of her kissing him on the cheek.
Jennifer Lopez
It wasn’t a couple pic with A-Rod, but Jennifer Lopez’s glamorous post is pretty great on its own, as she continues to prove she ages backwards.
Blake Lively
Blake Lively got her hands dirty at a bedazzling party. Yes, you read that correctly—the former Gossip Girl star snapped a post of herself in New Orleans, surrounded by glitter in an art gallery.
Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale shows she’s just as Audrey Hepburn-obsessed as the rest of us. Hale posted a snap of herself in skinny jeans and a black long-sleeved top, next to a framed photograph of Hepburn, captioned “Hepburn and me.”
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are continuing on their “coparenting skills” path, per Kardashian’s photo of the two in coordinating aviators surrounded by greenery.
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon is having some quality family time post-Big Little Lies. She was at the beach with her lookalike daughter, Ava, and two sons, adorably captioned “#GoldenHour with the kiddos,” complete with a few emojis.
Zac Efron
Zac Efron is back from Dubai, but still doing his Hugo Boss thing—he was in Miami, and he’s wearing a bit more clothing this week than in that bicep photo.