The Best Celebrity Instagrams This Week: Selena Gomez, Nina Dobrev and Chris Pratt

Click through to see the top celebrity Instagram posts this week, including all the best Coachella Instagrams from Selena Gomez with The Weeknd, Nina Dobrev’s slideshows, Emily Ratajkowski’s Boomerang and Shay Mitchell's pool float.
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd had a PDA-filled Coachella, including Gomez sharing her first official couple Instagram with her beau. It’s the most-liked Insta of the week, too.
Shay Mitchell
Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell hit peak Coachella at the Revolve party, especially with this Instagram. She can be seen posing atop a pastel pink swan pool float while wearing millennial pink bikini bottoms, sunglasses and long wavy tresses, which seem to be mandatory of Coachella attendees.
Katy Perry
In a similar pink swan-scape, Katy Perry showed off her new haircut and a cropped pink tank (with “goddess” written in crystals), standing by the side of a pool, which is flanked by many palm trees.
Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev went all out with her throwback Coachella slideshow post, captioned "Let the festivities begin…#FlashBackFriday." It includes many hats, feathered hair accessories and brightly colored sunglasses.
Emily Ratajkowski
Of course social media queen Emily Ratajkowski attended the Indio festival. She went the Boomerang route for her bikini upload, captioned simply "COACHELLA."
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner really has a thing for cars as props, though this week the auto is outshined by her thigh-high, bright purple Balenciaga boots. The reality star also chose to forgo pants, in favor of just a white t-shirt.
Blake Lively
Blake Lively took a page out of Beyoncé’s playbook with her Hawaii vacation slideshow, featuring a few candid snaps of the actress taken by her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The former Gossip Girl star wore a purple lei, flowing white skirt and gold jewelry.
Chris Pratt
In a land very far away from Coachella, Chris Pratt was having a great time on the Guardians of the Galaxy press tour. Perhaps he had the most fun in Tokyo, where he uploaded this pic of his head floating above this mirrored image of a woman’s outfit.