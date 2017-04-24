The 35 Absolute Best Signs From the Science March

'Even Jesse Pinkman believes in science'

By 04/24/17 1:25pm
Instagram/roccosrev
Instagram/r_mckeon
Twitter/HeavyArmsDan
Instagram/jon_redbeard
Instagram/sharchaz
Instagram/kirstie789
Instagram/thefigtreechicago
Instagram/feminist-athiest-humanist
Instagram/goinsupernova
Instagram/r_mckeon
Instagram/firefanbulance
Instagram/slokita
Instagram/rhondafrost
Instagram/instagram-room529
Instagram/mikewsc1
Instagram/thaokimtrang
Instagram/mevalemasmadre
Instagram/dakineguybra2
Instagram/virginiahughes
Instagram/verbal_riot
Instagram/docr0cket
Instagram/mollycoconnor
Instagram/bethannemckeney
Instagram/leonard_of_quirm
Insatgram/space_nrd420
Insatgram/space_nrd420
Instagram/andrewslack
Instagram/maggiebeephotography
Instagram/courtneyclift
Instagram/ambervignieri
Instagram/jrdubbleu
This past weekend on Earth Day, tens of thousands of people participated in hundreds of science marches around the world. Together they were celebrating scientists, calling for science-backed policy and protesting President Donald Trump and his general aversion to facts.

As with the Women’s March and protests for the immigration ban, marchers relied on signs—some powerful, some witty—as much as their presence and voices to get their points across.

Flip through the slides above to see some of the best sign from the Science March on Washington and other marches from around the world.

