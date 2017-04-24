The 35 Absolute Best Signs From the Science March



























This past weekend on Earth Day, tens of thousands of people participated in hundreds of science marches around the world. Together they were celebrating scientists, calling for science-backed policy and protesting President Donald Trump and his general aversion to facts.

As with the Women’s March and protests for the immigration ban, marchers relied on signs—some powerful, some witty—as much as their presence and voices to get their points across.

Flip through the slides above to see some of the best sign from the Science March on Washington and other marches from around the world.