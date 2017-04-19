NJ State Parties Gross Highest First Quarter Fundraising in Four Years

The two state political parties and four legislative leadership PACs raised a combined $1.07 million in the first quarter of 2017 according to a Wednesday report from the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission (ELEC). Those totals are the best first quarter fund-raising since 2013.

The “Big Six” groups — New Jersey Republican State Committee, New Jersey Democratic State Committee, Senate Republican Majority, Assembly Republican Victory, Senate Democratic Majority, and Democratic Assembly Campaign Committee — also reported $2,198,343 in cash-on-hand for the first three months of 2017. Democratic groups have outpaced Republicans in total fundraising. The three democratic groups raised a combined $800,443 as of March 31 while Republican groups raised a combined $275,743. However, Republicans have more cash on hand ($1,129,681) than Democrats ($1,068,662).

The boost in fundraising coincides the fact that in November New Jersey will elect a new governor and both houses of the state legislature will also be up for election. The last gubernatorial/legislative election was in 2013 when ELEC reported first quarter fundraising at over $1.4 million for the first quarter. According to ELEC Executive Director Jeff Brindle, despite the fundraising boost this year, party fundraising is still below pre-2013 levels. Brindle said restrictive “pay-to-play” regulations are responsible for some of the decline in party fundraising.

“We will continue to work this year with members of both parties on legislation that could strengthen the finances of party committees. Party committees are more accountable and transparent than many of the independent groups that now dominate state and national elections,” Brindle said in a statement.

Here is a list of how much the “Big Six” committees raised from January 1 through March 31, 2017 and their cash on hand:

New Jersey Republican State Committee

Raised: $31,543

Cash on hand: $28,570

Senate Republican Majority

Raised: $125,100

Cash on hand: $666,004

Assembly Republican Victory

Raised: $119,100

Cash on hand: $435,107

New Jersey Democratic State Committee

Raised: $519,431

Cash on hand: $539,690

Senate Democratic Majority

Raised: $119,452

Cash on hand: $404,029

Democratic Assembly Campaign Committee

Raised: $161,560

Cash on hand: $124,943