Booker, Christie Want Trump’s Transportation Secretary to Visit

At a rare joint appearance after weeks of train derailments and commuter delays, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and Gov. Chris Christie called on the top transportation official in Washington to come take a tour of the decaying rail infrastructure connecting New Jersey and New York.

A bipartisan chorus of elected officials from New Jersey has been urging President Trump to commit federal funds for the Gateway tunnel, which would double train capacity under the Hudson River and provide some relief for commuters who have been frequently delayed this year or unable to catch any trains for long stretches due to service interruptions. This weekend, 1,200 passengers were trapped for hours on a disabled NJ Transit train.

Although Christie has a direct line to President Trump and has discussed the railway issues with him, the governor said that “this stuff has to be done in an orderly fashion” and that the appropriate step now is to have U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao visit.

Trump’s proposed federal budget does not include funds for the Gateway project. Booker, Sen. Bob Menendez (both D) and the two U.S. senators from New York have all been calling on Trump to fund the project as part of his campaign pledge to fund infrastructure upgrades. The rail tunnel connecting New Jersey and New York serves hundreds of thousands of commuters a week in what Booker called the most economically active river crossing in the world.

“We know that every day these tunnels are down, it has tens of millions of dollars in impact,” Booker said at a news conference in Newark Penn Station. “We also know that we’re teetering every single day on the brink of truly a traffic Armaggedon, because should these trails fall, our region becomes crippled.”

Paul Josephson, co-chair of the Regional Plan Association, called Gateway “the single most important infrastructure project in our country today.” Estimates peg the cost of the Gateway tunnel at nearly $20 billion. Amtrak, which is the lead agency on the project in partnership with New Jersey and New York, says it currently has $300 million in the project.

At the news conference, Christie was asked about his decision in 2010 to cancel a different rail tunnel, known as ARC. Before he could answer, Booker leapt to Christie’s defense.

“That’s done. That’s history,” he said. “I don’t want to keep revisiting history. I want to talk about where we are right now. … Is the federal government going to meet its obligations to make sure we don’t have continued crises in this region? And all of us should be calling on the federal administration to follow through.”