Artist Turns Classic Love Songs Into Incredible Stephen King Book Covers

Instagram is generally the best place to find photos of dogs, your high school friend’s children, and whatever your 12-year-old cousin is doing. How easily we forget that Instagram also doubles as a platform for some of the most interesting art around today.

Lately, Brazilian pop artist Butcher Billy has been making waves with his latest series of prints repurposing classic love songs as fantasy covers for fictitious Stephen King horror novels. “Stephen King’s Stranger Love Songs” preys on our ’80s nostalgia (and Stranger Things fandom) in the best way possible, and the results are stunning.

Stephen King's Stranger Love Songs by Butcher Billy S01E09 | The Smiths' There Is A Light That Never Goes Out A post shared by Butcher Billy (@thebutcherbilly) on Apr 17, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

The best of the best include The Smiths’ “There is a Light That Never Goes Out” and Hall & Oates’ classic “Maneater.”

There’s even a solid George Micheal tribute in the “Careless Whisper” piece.

All cover art includes not just the song title, and some accompanying illustration, but some of the most classic lyrics from these songs as well. When you think about it “Watch out boy, she’ll chew you up” is pretty chilling in the right context.

If you’re a big fan like I am, don’t worry, these are not simply Instagram art installations. Merchandise is available for purchase at Butcher Billy’s store page.

You can get any selection from the “Stranger Love Songs” collection, as well as his other work, printed on apparel, posters, bags, notebooks, laptop skins and pretty much anything else your bloody, beating heart desires.

Check out a few more of the best of the collection below. And for more go to Butcher Billy’s Instagram.

Stephen King's Stranger Love Songs by Butcher Billy S01E08 Joy Division's Love Will Tear Us Apart A post shared by Butcher Billy (@thebutcherbilly) on Apr 16, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

Stephen King's Stranger Love Songs by Butcher Billy S01E07 | GeorgeMichael's Careless Whisper A post shared by Butcher Billy (@thebutcherbilly) on Apr 15, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

Stephen King's Stranger Love Songs by Butcher Billy S01E05 Hall and Oates' Maneater A post shared by Butcher Billy (@thebutcherbilly) on Apr 13, 2017 at 9:50am PDT