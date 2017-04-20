The Real Story Behind 5 Celebrity Wedding Dresses

"I’ve honestly never seen her look better. Being a fashion designer herself it was an honor to dress her- she’s such a fashionista but also so modern. This dress is timeless and ageless and checked off all of the right boxes for her - it has a great fashion quotient and sex appeal but feels modern and timeless and inspired by ready-to-wear. The entire family is full of such modernist women and I think this suited her perfectly.”

"The dress is an ivory five-ply silk crepe column with our signature asymmetrical one shoulder neckline and side front high slit. Tina wore it with an illusion tulle over skirt, our Italian made metal belt and our house signature evening shrug.

"We wound up not even knowing about it until the beautiful photos were released. It was so thrilling to be a part of something so exciting and private." - Romona Keveza

"This is actually one of my favorite celebrity wedding stories as it feels like a true testament to our brand. Mrs. Knowles actually purchased this dress at retail through one of our partners in California after seeing the dress online and falling in love with it. The wedding was super secret and private so Mrs. Knowles had her assistant purchase the dress and then it was altered and tailored by her stylist.

"I also loved designing for Carrie Underwood. Her dress was a drop waist, custom ball gown–complete with a corseted bodice made of Chantilly lace and covered in silk flowers and crystals. We cinched the dress with a blush pink sash and topped it off with a chapel-length circular veil encrusted with clear and pink crystals." - Monique Lhuillier

"The little bit of drama that we all were waiting for truly was dream like." - Christian Siriano

"I think both looks captured their personalities well and on the day they really made it their own. They had confidence and it was a real fashion moment when they walked out.

"The process for Samira and Lauren was easy. We tried on a few things and it was an instant reaction from both.

"This gown was just the answer for Eva and you can tell it in the way she is so relaxed, yet refined in it." - Lela Rose

"Working with Eva and Susan was amazing. Eva was so comfortable in her style and wanted her mother to share in some of the details, so we used the same lace for both. It was really touching to see a mother and daughter so close and to celebrate that.









Is there anything more aspirational than a celebrity wedding? Not only do A-listers have the best party planners at their disposal, along with the means to wed at their dream location, but designers are practically begging to whip up the dresses of their dreams.

Well, sometimes they do need to keep their weddings extremely secretive, so they just buy the dress off the rack. Such was the case for Tina Knowles, who didn’t tell Romona Keveza that she was going to wed in her one-shouldered frock. Eva Amurri, on the other hand, was so fully immersed in the dress designing process that she chose to include her most famous family member. Yes, designer Lela Rose created a mother of the bride dress for Amurri’s mom, Susan Sarandon. Rose actually used the same lace for both dresses, so the mother and daughter could feel even closer on this special day.

That’s why we reached out to four of today’s top bridal designers, to hear about their favorite dresses to date. As it turns out, this wasn’t such an easy feat. According to Monique Lhuillier, who has created wedding dresses for the likes of Lauren Conrad, Britney Spears (back in the Kevin Federline days), and Ashley Tisdale, it can be hard to choose the best celeb design.

“I honestly don’t have a favorite. Every bride has very unique style so each dress is special,” she told the Observer.

