Celebrities Dressed Like True New Yorkers at the Tribeca Film Festival

Elisabeth Moss really dressed up for the premiere of "The Handmaid's Tale," in a Rosetta Getty dress and Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Zosia Mamet pulls off a '70s feel in this outfit, at the premiere of "The Boy Downstairs."

We would expect nothing less than an Alessandra Rich electric green dress on Chloë Sevigny.

Okay, perhaps Lil Kim thought this was her wedding? Here she is with Sean Combs.



















What’s black, white and could easily be spotted on the streets of Brooklyn? That would be almost all of the celebs that hit the red carpet for this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

Take, for example Rose Byrne, who was on hand to support her partner Bobby Cannavale’s short, Hair. Rather than opting for a nearly nude gown or an off-the-shoulder anything, she paired a floral Rag & Bone dress with an edgy leather jacket from the same brand. Walk into any New York bar tonight, from the Lower East Side to Bushwick, and you’re bound to find someone wearing a nearly identical getup.

Most of the big names with premieres donned something in black, from Salma Hayek‘s chic black suit at the 11th Hour screening to Emma Roberts‘ tulle mini-dress. It’s as if these stars (or their stylists) decided to pick the most obvious and boring New York signature as their inspiration.

Chloë Sevigny, a native New Yorker, knew better than to don black from head-to-toe. Instead, she chose an electric green dress from Alessandra Rich, which featured ruching and a delicate floral print. It was truly the look of an eclectic local. Dree Hemingway similarly went for the “art gallery regular” vibe, by pairing a red and navy striped tunic with a printed green and white skirt. It was pattern clashing at it’s most bold.

The very New York looks continued, from Rebecca Hall‘s off-white monochromatic turtleneck dress situation by Gabriela Hearst to Rami Malek‘s dressed down Dior Homme suit.

