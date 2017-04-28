Celebrities Dressed Like True New Yorkers at the Tribeca Film Festival

Well, except for Lil' Kim

By 04/28/17 12:51pm
Emma Roberts in a sparkly black dress and Tabitha Simmons shoes.
Getty Images
Rebecca Hall in shades of white by Gabriella Hearst.
Getty Images
Karen Gillan also at "The Circle" Premiere, wearing a top and trousers from Vika Gazinskaya.
Getty Images
Emma Watson at "The Circle" Premiere wearing a Burberry gown and Monique Pean jewelry.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cate Blanchett wore Valentino at the "Manifesto" premiere.
Getty Images
Okay, perhaps Lil Kim thought this was her wedding? Here she is with Sean Combs.
Getty Images
Rami Malek's Dior Homme suit featured a racing stripe on the sleeve.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jenni Konner and Lena Dunham are giving off very Brooklyn vibes here.
Getty Images
Jessica Biel was the most dressy attendee, in this ruffled Self Portrait frock.
Getty Images
We would expect nothing less than an Alessandra Rich electric green dress on Chloë Sevigny.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Model Sara Sampaio keeps it casual in skinny jeans and a lace cami.
Getty Images
Common almost committed to an all-black getup, in a Louis Vuitton jacket.
Getty Images
Zosia Mamet pulls off a '70s feel in this outfit, at the premiere of "The Boy Downstairs."
Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Susan Sarandon is killing it in this sleek black suit.
Getty Images
Iman is ready for May flowers, especially with this coat.
Getty Images
Uma Thurman cozies up to Zac Posen, in a black lace frock.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dree Hemingway aims for a boho chic look, with long layers and mixed patterns.
Getty Images
Salma Hayek in a modern suit, with a Elie Saab sequin shirt.
Getty Images
An edgy and feminine Rose Byrne, wearing Rag & Bone.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alexis Bledel in a dress that matches her robes from "A Handmaid's Tale."
Getty Images
Elisabeth Moss really dressed up for the premiere of "The Handmaid's Tale," in a Rosetta Getty dress and Tiffany & Co. jewels.
Getty Images
How cute is Zoey Deutch?
Getty Images
Slideshow | List
- / 22

What’s black, white and could easily be spotted on the streets of Brooklyn? That would be almost all of the celebs that hit the red carpet for this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

Take, for example Rose Byrne, who was on hand to support her partner Bobby Cannavale’s short, Hair. Rather than opting for a nearly nude gown or an off-the-shoulder anything, she paired a floral Rag & Bone dress with an edgy leather jacket from the same brand. Walk into any New York bar tonight, from the Lower East Side to Bushwick, and you’re bound to find someone wearing a nearly identical getup.

Most of the big names with premieres donned something in black, from Salma Hayek‘s chic black suit at the 11th Hour screening to Emma Roberts‘ tulle mini-dress. It’s as if these stars (or their stylists) decided to pick the most obvious and boring New York signature as their inspiration.

Chloë Sevigny, a native New Yorker, knew better than to don black from head-to-toe. Instead, she chose an electric green dress from Alessandra Rich, which featured ruching and a delicate floral print. It was truly the look of an eclectic local. Dree Hemingway similarly went for the “art gallery regular” vibe, by pairing a red and navy striped tunic with a printed green and white skirt. It was pattern clashing at it’s most bold.

The very New York looks continued, from Rebecca Hall‘s off-white monochromatic turtleneck dress situation by Gabriela Hearst to Rami Malek‘s dressed down Dior Homme suit.

Click through to see how the A-listers dressed to fit in with citizens of the Big Apple. Oh, and keep an eye out for Lil’ Kim, who looked like she might have mistaken the Tribeca Film Festival for her own wedding…

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

Then Reload the Page