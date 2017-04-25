Male Journalists Are Mansplaining Politics to Chelsea Clinton on Twitter

Now that the 2016 election is over, the postmortems about Hillary Clinton’s “doomed” campaign are starting to emerge. But there’s another, Twitter-specific brand of vitriol being directed at Chelsea Clinton.

The former first daughter has said time and again that she has no desire to follow her parents into politics at this time. But that hasn’t stopped (mostly male) journalists and Twitter users from grilling her about it, no matter how many different denials she offers:

Love that more scientists are planning to run for office* *Periodic reminder that I am not running for office https://t.co/A5bphDsbKz — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 24, 2017

So who from Left Twitter is going to step up, move from Brooklyn to White Plains, and challenge Chelsea in the NY-17 primary? — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) April 25, 2017

I'm not running for anything* *Apparently periodic reminder may mean twice a day reminding https://t.co/xJrYI30j39 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 25, 2017

@neeratanden @ChelseaClinton @Rob_Flaherty She doesn't have to tell me anything. I was seeking clarification for a very vague statement. It's up to her if she wants to clear it up — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) April 25, 2017

Goodness gracious! I've no plans. How much clearer can I be (since you ask for clarity)?* *Apparently twice a day reminder was optimistic https://t.co/PBm9eQUbs4 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 25, 2017

"I will not run for office in 2018." Just for me. Because I'm slow. But say it. https://t.co/yjOTpdcQvi — Mat (@sunnyright) April 25, 2017

For good measure throw in 2017 too-City Council elections are in November* *My favorite color is blue (because, three times seemed enough) https://t.co/EVeF7MANzY — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 25, 2017

It gets weirder, though—some reporters are taking Clinton to task for the way she’s responded to these claims. That’s right, they’re mansplaining a woman with master’s degrees from Oxford and Columbia: (and a doctorate from the former to boot)

"If nominated, I will not accept. If elected, I will not serve" would be a lot clearer. https://t.co/2GqnVhHksE — Byron Tau (@ByronTau) April 25, 2017

And keeps saying in weird verb tenses that she's not interested in political office. — Byron Tau (@ByronTau) April 25, 2017

Easy way to end this: Say "I will not run in '18" versus present-tense "I'm not running." Politicians play this game. We think you are too. https://t.co/CR3n1aVO9i — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) April 25, 2017

Chelsea Clinton has given plenty of signals she might run. She suggested she was tired of the speculation. I told her how to end it. Sorry — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) April 25, 2017

Not surprisingly, other members of the media (of both sexes) don’t think any reporter should tell Clinton how to end anything. They too took to Twitter to make their positions clear:

Lotta dudes in the media are VERY concerned about whether Chelsea Clinton will run for office and they WANT HER TO KNOW ABOUT IT pic.twitter.com/ic3Pl7h5Na — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) April 25, 2017

The demands for an answer are bad enough. "Answer me the way I TELL you to answer me" is entitled bro syndrome shit and creepy af. https://t.co/v971u8Vknc — shauna (@goldengateblond) April 25, 2017

So Ivanka Trump is in the actual literal 1600 Pennsylvania Ave @WhiteHouse but we're doing THIS every day?

Oh, guys.pic.twitter.com/tjSNeoFsSR — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) April 25, 2017

Male journalists are now in their second quarter-century of trolling Chelsea Clinton. Maybe let it go? pic.twitter.com/Hkrr3metUD — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) April 25, 2017

I mean, look at this! Here's another "way to end this": Stop being an asshole. pic.twitter.com/xalJtQWsuv — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) April 25, 2017

Looks like the second generation of the Clinton-media battle will be just as heated as the first.