The One With Ross’s Apartment: Should David Schwimmer Buy This Loft?

David Schwimmer checked out an East Village apartment.
The exterior of 64 East 1st Street.
How does this terrace compare to Monica's?
A kitchen in one of the lofts.
Schwimmer looked at a two-bedroom, 2.5-bath unit.
Schwimmer toured a second-floor apartment.
Ross Geller resided in a West Village apartment, but his real life counterpart seems to prefer a neighborhood across town.

Indeed, David Schwimmer is reportedly considering a big purchase in the East Village. The actor was spotted checking out a full-floor condo at 64 East 1st Street, per the New York Post.

While his Friends costar Jennifer Aniston was living out her Rachel Green’s Parisian dreams, Schwimmer, who recently portrayed Robert Kardashian in American Crime Story: The People v. O. J. Simpson, toured a second-floor apartment that is currently on the market for $3.3 million. “He is always looking at interesting investment opportunities in New York,” his spokesperson told the Post.

Perhaps Schwimmer is ready for a new start; he just announced his separation from his wife, artist Zoë Buckman, earlier this month.

The 1,807-square-foot loft has an open floorplan, per the listing shared by Douglas Elliman brokers Frances Katzen and Maggie Zaharoiu, including a great room with floor-to-ceiling casement windows and direct elevator access into the apartment. The two-bedroom, 2.5-bath pad also has a private terrace.

He should act fast if he’s feeling attached to the building; all the other units are already in contract. Here’s hoping the approval process for the sleek condo isn’t anything like that of Ugly Naked Guy’s apartment…

