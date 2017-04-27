Even Drake Needs a Staycation Sometimes

In the form of a ridiculously luxe, $10,000 a night Airbnb

By 04/27/17 6:45am
Drake stayed in a $10,000 per night Beverly Hills Airbnb...click through to take a tour inside.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The newly built home goes for $10,000 a night.
Courtesy Airbnb
Drake kindly posted an Instagram, thanking Airbnb.
Courtesy Airbnb
The wine cellar.
Courtesy Airbnb
Advertisement
Advertisement
The home spans over 11,000 square feet.
Courtesy Airbnb
We wonder if he threw any dinner parties in this formal dining room.
Courtesy Airbnb
Perhaps Drake decided to take up piano playing.
Courtesy Airbnb
Advertisement
Advertisement
Visitors are greeted with a fountain, upon driving up.
Courtesy Airbnb
There's an entire al-fresco dining and living area.
Courtesy Airbnb
And more outdoor space.
Courtesy Airbnb
Advertisement
Advertisement
A crucial movie theater.
Courtesy Airbnb
There are custom finishes throughout.
Courtesy Airbnb
There's an outdoor barbecue and bar, too.
Courtesy Airbnb
Advertisement
Advertisement
No thirsty burglars here.
Courtesy Airbnb
Is there a grotto, though?
Courtesy Airbnb
Every guest gets a personal concierge.
Courtesy Airbnb
Advertisement
Advertisement
There's an elevator, too.
Courtesy Airbnb
Benedict Canyon views.
Courtesy Airbnb
Just one of the six bedrooms.
Courtesy Airbnb
Advertisement
Advertisement
And another.
Courtesy Airbnb
There's a game room and sauna inside.
Courtesy Airbnb
How does it hold up to the Yolo Estate?
Courtesy Airbnb
Advertisement
Advertisement
Infinity swimming pool and hot tub, obviously.
Courtesy Airbnb
There are multiple fireplaces throughout.
Courtesy Airbnb
One of eleven bathrooms.
Courtesy Airbnb
Advertisement
Advertisement
Views!
Courtesy Airbnb
Slideshow | List
- / 26

Even Drake needs a #staycation sometimes. All that touring and Coachella-ing can get exhausting. So why not take a minute to relax, especially when you can do so at a massive Beverly Hills estate that comes with your own personal concierge?

Drake recently stayed at the Villa Grand Bellezza, via Airbnb, and the rapper posted an Instagram thanking the company for his accommodations. The six-bedroom, 7.5-bath abode has views of Benedict Canyon. The home can be rented for $10,000 per night on Airbnb, with a maximum of twelve guests permitted.

Drake does already have his own ridiculously lavish home in the Los Angeles area, also known as the Yolo Estate. As you may have guessed, he selected the name of the home, which has a custom grotto. But why not spend some time in a luxe Airbnb?

Thank you for the gift of this home @airbnb. Great stay!

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

The newly built home is a “European inspired vacation rental,” according to the Airbnb listing, with custom finishes and paneled walls, multiple fireplaces and French doors throughout.

The luxe property features a game room equipped with a pool table, poker table and wet bar, as well as a grand piano. Other interior features include a home theater, wine bar, cellar and sauna; the outside has an infinity pool, hot tub, fireplace, barbecue and a bar, as well as a fountain. There’s also a personal concierge for each guest.

We don’t know how long Drake stayed in the rental, but we wonder if it’s because his home was recently burgled—you know, the 24-year-old woman who allegedly broke in and was caught “stealing soft drinks and water.” Drake, however, is reportedly not pressing charges against the soda thief.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

Then Reload the Page