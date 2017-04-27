How does it hold up to the Yolo Estate?

We wonder if he threw any dinner parties in this formal dining room.





















Even Drake needs a #staycation sometimes. All that touring and Coachella-ing can get exhausting. So why not take a minute to relax, especially when you can do so at a massive Beverly Hills estate that comes with your own personal concierge?

Drake recently stayed at the Villa Grand Bellezza, via Airbnb, and the rapper posted an Instagram thanking the company for his accommodations. The six-bedroom, 7.5-bath abode has views of Benedict Canyon. The home can be rented for $10,000 per night on Airbnb, with a maximum of twelve guests permitted.

Drake does already have his own ridiculously lavish home in the Los Angeles area, also known as the Yolo Estate. As you may have guessed, he selected the name of the home, which has a custom grotto. But why not spend some time in a luxe Airbnb?

Thank you for the gift of this home @airbnb. Great stay! A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Apr 24, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

The newly built home is a “European inspired vacation rental,” according to the Airbnb listing, with custom finishes and paneled walls, multiple fireplaces and French doors throughout.

The luxe property features a game room equipped with a pool table, poker table and wet bar, as well as a grand piano. Other interior features include a home theater, wine bar, cellar and sauna; the outside has an infinity pool, hot tub, fireplace, barbecue and a bar, as well as a fountain. There’s also a personal concierge for each guest.

We don’t know how long Drake stayed in the rental, but we wonder if it’s because his home was recently burgled—you know, the 24-year-old woman who allegedly broke in and was caught “stealing soft drinks and water.” Drake, however, is reportedly not pressing charges against the soda thief.