Essex Freeholder Toro Will Not Pursue Re-Election

Essex County Freeholder Cynthia Toro will not pursue re-election to the county’s governing body. The Essex County Democratic Committee (ECDC) will support Bloomfield Councilman Carlos Pomares for Toro’s district 5 seat on the county’s Board of Chosen Freeholders.

According to Essex Democratic Chairman Leroy Jones, Toro is leaving the freeholder board on amicable terms after deciding not to run for another term. Jones said that he feels Pomares, if elected, will be a valuable representative for residents of Essex County.

“We should continue to progress with new folks, new ideas, new energies,” Jones told PolitckerNJ. Jones also said that Pomares’ likely ascendance to the county position will also be a positive for Bloomfield’s Democratic committee as they look to elevate Bloomfield residents like Pomares to become county representatives.

District 1 Freeholder Rolando Bobadilla announced last week that he also would not be running for re-election to his position. Jones said that he looks forward to continued involvement from both departing freeholders.

“We certainly thank Cynthia and Rolando for their service and hope that they continue to be part of the Democratic Party which I think will be the case,” Jones said.

Bobadilla has been serving on the board since 2011. Toro, the first Latina ever to serve on the freeholder board in Essex, was elected to her first term in 2014. Essex County is a heavily Democratic county.