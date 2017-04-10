Musicians and Travel Experts Share Their Festival Season Must-Haves

Ashlan Cousteau

Cousteau (yes, she's married to the grandson of Jacques Cousteau) might not be a singer, but she's a true expert as an E! anchor, with her own show on the Travel Channel.

What are the must-have items in your bag for a long weekend of music? A cute dress that can be styled glam or casual. You can wear it out Friday night with heels and then flats on Sunday with a scarf. I like to bring one really big one that can be worn around my neck and wrapped around my shoulders at night. Bring one pair of killer sunglasses...okay, maybe two. You only need to pack one pair of jeans, no more. One fancy shirt to wear with your jeans Saturday night. Two cute T-shirts and one pair of shorts. And cozy socks to slip on after a long day [of] walking around a festival. This all should fit in a weekender bag. I use a vintage Louis Vuitton Keepall 50., the original luggage built for expeditions.

What's your most unique packing tip? I always bring a small bottle of Apple cider vinegar with me. I tend to get sore throats when I travel and gargling a few times a day with it nips the scratchiness in the bud. You can also use it as a facial toner in a pinch but be warned, you will smell a tiny bit like an Easter Egg. And the smaller the luggage the better. Do you really need five pairs of shoes for three days? Your luggage will be easier to carry and your friends won't be so judgmental when it's time to pack up the car.

What are your beauty essentials when traveling? La Roche-Posay Tinted Mineral Sunscreen which can also be used in place of foundation and Osea Roll-On Hydrating Oil are a must for the day. Remember, traveling dries you out and so does running around the desert.