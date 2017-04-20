Five New Hair Looks For Guys

This morning, Evo International Creative Ambassador Jules Tognini enlightened us with some suggestions for male hairdos that are far removed from the overplayed man bun (apologies to those who have been growing out their locks in preparation for making their own mun). The possibilities range from classics channeling Johnny Cash to a shag that was heavily inspired by Garth from Wayne’s World, which looks like it crawled out of a ’70s basement, with an ombre twist. While nostalgia might be all the rage, the shag, unfortunately, should not be.
Scroll through for spring haircut inspiration to bring directly to your barber, or more likely, hip downtown stylist. All five offer definitive proof it’s time to leave the man bun in 2015, where it belongs.