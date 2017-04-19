Fox News Dumps O’Reilly, Factoring in $13 Million of Sexual Harassment Allegations

Right-wing sex creep Bill O’Reilly shook hands with the Pope Wednesday while on vacation at the Vatican. Too bad the Holy Father didn’t have time to hear his confession: “Bless me, father, for I have sinned…”

A few hours later, in one of those ironies too fake for fiction, Fox News Channel fired O’Reilly amid a growing sexual harassment scandal. Perhaps the Murdoch family—which runs Fox—can ghost-write O’Reilly’s next book: “Killing O’Reilly’s Career.”

At least O’Reilly still has friends in other high places.

“He’s a person I know well, he’s a good person,” amateur President Donald Trump said earlier this month of O’Reilly. “I don’t think Bill did anything wrong.”

Trump spoke in defense of his pal after revelations by the New York Times that five women had settled with either Fox or O’Reilly for a combined $13 million after sexual harassment allegations against O’Reilly in the 20-plus years that O’Reilly has hosted The O’Reilly Factor.

Last summer, before Fox emperor Roger Ailes was dethroned amid a similar sex scandal, Trump made a similar defense of his pal, Ailes. Just by coincidence, Trump once bragged on an audio recording that he likes to approach strange women and grab them by the crotch. (As of now, Trump still has his job.)

Fox announced Thursday that The O’Reilly Factor would be replaced next week in the 8 p.m. hour by Tucker Carlson Tonight, a show currently hosted by a smarmy frat boy at 9 p.m. Carlson’s 9 p.m. spot will be taken by The Five, a panel show that has run at 5 p.m. Fox’s decision to dump O’Reilly may have been spurred by an advertiser boycott against The O’Reilly Factor.

While O’Reilly grew to fame as a shouting, bellicose host who attacked his guests, his show in recent years, which is usually recorded earlier in the day, has become stale, tepid and schlocky, filled with predictable, tired bits and guests all viewed by an aging audience.

His B-list personalities include former comedian Dennis Miller and minor Fox figures like Jesse Watters, an O’Reilly flunky who tries to make average people on the sidewalks look foolish with rude interviews.

In O’Reilly’s defense, it must be tough to acknowledge that he helped launch the television career of Stephen Colbert, who mocked O’Reilly on The Colbert Report on Comedy Central before moving up to The Late Show on CBS. Colbert, in character, called O’Reilly “Papa Bear.”

O’Reilly’s departure is one of several to jolt Fox in recent months. He and Ailes were at least partially responsible for last year’s departure of celebrity news actress Megyn Kelly, who hosted The Kelly File at 9 p.m.

She’s will return soon to TV—on NBC. The Ailes sex scandal began when Gretchen Carlson, the former Miss America, was dumped from Fox before telling her story about her former boss and settling for millions of dollars.

It remains to be seen what fallout O’Reilly’s fall will cause in the cable news universe. The other two major planets in the orbit are CNN and MSNBC, both of which have covered the O’Reilly story at length in recent days. Fox has barely mentioned it.

Another new allegation this week came from lawyer Lisa Bloom, who has counseled several former Fox women in their cases against O’Reilly. Bloom said the woman, an African-American clerical employee at Fox, wished not to be named for fear of her career.

She told Bloom that O’Reilly called her “hot chocolate” and made grunting noises when passing by her desk.

In a more public accusation recently, former O’Reilly guest Dr. Wendy Walsh told Bloom and multiple television audiences that O’Reilly ruined her career at Fox when she turned down an invitation to join him in his hotel suite.

The accusations were more lurid in 2004 when a Fox producer, Andrea Mackris, sued O’Reilly for—among other things—calling her up at night and talking dirty to her on the telephone.

“It became apparent that Defendant was masturbating as he spoke,” the lawsuit said. “After he climaxed, Defendant O’Reilly said to Plaintiff: `I appreciate the fun phone call.’ …She was shocked, frightened and upset. She felt trapped.”

As for O’Reilly’s more conventional verbal intercourse, recordings of his greatest hits on camera made the rounds of social media Wednesday. On one, called “Bill O’Reilly Freakout, Part 1,” was this exchange with Barney Frank, then a U.S. Congressman from Massachusetts.

O’REILLY: “C,mon, you coward! Say the truth!”

FRANK: “Bill, here’s the problem with going on your show. You start ranting and the only way to respond is to almost look as boorish as you… I’m not going to be bullied by your ranting. You’re not going to shut me up… Your stupidity gets in the way of rational discussion… You think toughness is yelling and ranting.”