From Scarlett Johansson to Oprah: The Most Iconic Met Gala Looks

Plus, a cameo from Princess Diana

By 04/25/17 6:30am
Scarlett Johansson channelled Belle in 2004 with a yellow silk frock.
Getty Images
Renée Zellweger wears a gold Carolina Herrera gown, which is overshadowed by André Leon Talley's oversized trench coat, in 2004.
Getty Images
This very flamenco vibe comes courtesy of Jennifer Lopez, sandwiched between Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce.
Getty Images
Jennifer Garner looked red hot in 2007.
Getty Images
Who could forget 2008 Taylor Swift, replete with sweet ringlets and all the charm associated with a young country singer.
Getty Images
Cutest fashion couple of 2006 award goes to Sarah Jessica Parker and the late Lee Alexander McQueen.
Getty Images
Gisele Bündchen was just as flawless in 2008 as she is today.
Getty Images
Back in 2011, a red braid was edgy for Rihanna. Oh, how things have changed.
Getty Images
Oscar de la Renta had the best date in 2010: Oprah!
Getty Images
The theme in 2010 was "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity." So it's fitting that Gwen Stefani donned this intricate couture look.
Getty Images
Few people can pull off yellow velvet like Rachel Zoe, who wore this in 2010.
Getty Images
Doutzen Kroes channeled Cinderella in 2010. Her date? Zac Posen.
Getty Images
Bey and Jay are forever timeless. As proof, this is what they looked like in 2011.
Getty Images
Does it get more iconic than Princess Diana? Here she is arriving with her friend and editor, Liz Tilberis.
Getty Images
Linda Evangelista went for violet frills in 2006.
Getty Images
Taylor Swift was still dedicated to the curls in 2010, but opted for a more feminine frock.
Getty Images
Ginnifer Goodwin paired her pixie cut with an emerald green gown in 2011.
Getty Images
Proof that Beyoncé was an early adapter of the nude dress. This is one is from 2012.
Getty Images
This was a touching tribute to the late Oscar de la Renta in 2014, by Sarah Jessica Parker.
Getty Images
Dita Von Teese wore this form-fitting Zac Posen gown, in 2014.
Getty Images
Stella McCartney's 2014 girl gang included Cara Delevingne, Kate Bosworth and Reese Witherspoon, all wearing Stella McCartney.
Getty Images
In 2015, Anne Hathaway went for an alien chic look.
Getty Images
Diane von Furstenberg leaned into the AngloMania theme in 2006.
Getty Images
It seems as if Sarah Jessica Parker was channelling Carrie in 2010.
Getty Images
Amal Clooney debuted this iconic look in 2015.
Getty Images
The latex moment, courtesy of Beyoncé.
Getty Images
Ah yes, the Rihanna dress that sparked one thousand memes.
Getty Images
Another nude dress, by Bey.
Getty Images
Taylor Swift finally got the edgy memo.
Getty Images
Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen were decidedly mainstream in 2005.
Getty Images
Sienna Miller surprised in black tights and a mod gold mini-dress.
Getty Images
Joy Bryant one-ups the frill factor in 2006.
Getty Images
The final countdown to the first Monday in May, otherwise known as the date of the Met Gala, is finally here. The event was originally founded by publicist Eleanor Lambert in 1948 as a charity event, but Anna Wintour made it her own in 1999, when she became chairwoman of the soirée. It has also become the subject of a documentary, aptly titled The First Monday in May.

Naturally, this event attracts a select crowd of well-dressed celebs of the moment. Long before Rihanna stunned in an XL yellow gown, trimmed in coordinating fur, from Guo Pei in 2015, Princess Diana made a subdued appearance at the event, wearing a simple navy dress. In 2010 Oscar de la Renta and Oprah turned up together; the queen of talk shows also wore navy for the occasion. And who could forget Taylor Swift‘s country girl ringlets, which made quite a few appearances at a number of Met Galas over the years.

In preparation for this year’s avant-garde theme, which focuses on the creations of Comme des Garçons‘ Rei Kawakubo, click through to see iconic past outfits worn to the Met Gala.

