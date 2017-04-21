Fulop Outfundraises Closest Jersey City Mayoral Challenger 3 to 1

Incumbent Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop has to date raised over $1.8 million toward his re-election according to a Friday announcement from his campaign. In the first quarter of 2017, which ended on March 31, Fulop and the five council candidates on his team added about $155,000 to their campaign coffers. Fulop is also touting $36,000 in campaign contributions made to the Jersey City Democratic Committee as part of his first quarter fundraising.

Fulop’s closest competitor in the Jersey City mayoral race, attorney Bill Matsikoudis, raised $52,416 from January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2017. That brings Matsikoudis’s fundraising total to $276,735.85, according to a report filed with the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission (ELEC) on Tuesday.

Another candidate for Jersey City Mayor, former Assemblyman Charles Mainor, did not raise any funds in the first quarter of 2017. According to Tuesday ELEC filings, Mainor has raised only $4,250 so far. He also loaned his campaign $50,000.

This November, Fulop will attempt to secure his second term as Jersey City mayor. 2017 marks the first time that Jersey City elections will be held in November instead of May. Last year, Matsikoudis fought the referendum that consolidated the city’s non-partisan municipal elections with the general elections.