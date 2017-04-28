The Best Tweets From the Garbage Fire That Is Fyre Festival

Fyre Festival, the Instagram influencer-promoted festival marketed towards rich millennials who wanted to channel their inner Kardashian on a private island, has ended up being a literal garbage fire, with reports of actual riots breaking out.

The type of people who often hashtag #wanderlust on Instagram and are the human equivalent of Elite Daily articles found themselves stranded in Miami airports, sleeping in USAID disaster relief tents and eating high school cafeteria meals. Festival goers were expecting lavish meals prepared by celebrity chef Steven Starr, but received meals that looked more like Orange is the New Black props. Also, all of this took place next to a Sandals resort. Unfortunately, this experience could not be improved with a filter, not even Lo-Fi.

Needless to say, the 20-somethings whose parents shelled out thousands of dollars (VIP tickets were going for $12K) for a social media savvy weekend are displeased and are looking to escape the island. As of this morning, the two weekend festival has been entirely cancelled, leaving for Hunger Games and Lord of the Flies inspired activities on the not-so-private island. It’s like Millennial vs. Wild, only Bear Grylls is not there to advise them.

Hopefully the new residents of this tropical tent city took some solid Instagram photos at the festival and were able to pose next to Ja Rule, who created the fest (although he might have been disguised as Joanne the Scammer).

Scroll through for the best tweets from the self-proclaimed “cultural experience of the decade.”

.@WNFIV So to recap? Some Instagram kids just paid between $450 & +$12k… to be stranded… in a tropical tent city. Cuz some models told them to. — Iron Spike (@Iron_Spike) April 28, 2017

You vs the guy she tells you not to worry about. #fyrefest pic.twitter.com/cGENg93GBV — Jordan VanDina (@Shrimptooth) April 28, 2017

This month's hottest new club is #fyrefestival

It's got everything:

Wild dogs

Embassy cooperation

Tent fires

Stolen passports pic.twitter.com/NbHWUZXcf5 — Ehren🌹 (@megalonyx_) April 28, 2017

As compensation for any ill will caused by #fyrefestival

Official Staff has announced all attendees will get an extra hour in the ballpit. pic.twitter.com/Us58auYPSB — Mom (@truongasm) April 28, 2017

That's right folks for just $10k, you too can have the "refugee fleeing war torn region" treatment at #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/RqYzGq0Yg5 — Garrett Garner🎺 (@garrettgarner12) April 28, 2017