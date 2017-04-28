13 Hilariously Fire Memes About Kendall Jenner and Ja Rule’s Failed Fyre Festival

By 04/28/17 1:01pm
Jerry, what did you do now?
Twitter
Turning to journalists for help.
Twitter
Cast Away, anyone?
Byrebur/Instagram
You tell 'em, Spicey!
Twitter
Is Ja Rule actually a visionary?
Twitter
Sick burn.
matt1up/Instagram
Hangover-style misadventures.
Instagram
Dave Chappelle's got a point.
Joel Oliver/Instagram
Even Ivanka Trump's neighbor is happy.
Juanita Tuck/Instagram
Ah, barnacles!
roryaltyrah/Instagram
Help is on the way!
Alethia/Instagram
Food for thought.
Ashlee Kelly/Instagram
DJ Khaled knows what's up.
Olivia LaBorde/Instagram
The only thing anyone on Twitter could talk about today was Fyre Festival, a $12,000-per-person Bahamas music festival sponsored by Ja Rule and social media influencers like Kendall Jenner. It turned out to be a garbage fire filled with disaster relief tents and bad cafeteria food.

Not surprisingly, social media users were thrilled that a bunch of rich millennials got played. And of course, they shared their feelings through memes.

Flip through the slides above to see some of the funniest reactions to this Bahamian fail.

