HBO Drops First ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Photos, Everyone Looks Cold and/or Pissed*

*Except for Tormund, bless his beard

By 04/20/17 4:06pm


With Game of Thrones‘ seventh season drawing ever closer, slowly, like a horde of horse-warriors crossing the sea toward Westeros, HBO just dropped our first good look at what we can expect. And thank the Seven, we didn’t even have to watch an intern shoot a flamethrower at an ice-block for 3 hours to get it.

The premium network revealed a whopping fifteen photos from the upcoming season and, surprise, everyone looks miserable. Everyone, that is, except for Tormund Giantsbane, bless his red-bearded soul, staring puppy-eyed at Brienne of Tarth.

got 6 HBO Drops First Game of Thrones Season 7 Photos, Everyone Looks Cold and/or Pissed*

Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane and Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth. Helen Sloan/HBO

Other highlights include…

Jon Snow, definitely still not-dead, who has 100 percent never made a face that wasn’t this exact face:

2810f7b33557cf86cc88e0406deed086649a53c97678eea6e4c9f27fb902bb1af0d7edb856ec8538f7d26fa57a1d4dda HBO Drops First Game of Thrones Season 7 Photos, Everyone Looks Cold and/or Pissed*

Kit Harington as Jon Snow. Helen Sloan/HBO

Cersei Lannister, wearing the same boss-ass outfit she wore while murdering 85 percent of this show’s principal cast, sitting on the Iron Thone next to her brother, Jaime, whose face is its own “*record scratch* yupp, that’s me…” moment:

3fa34266de4665499c4850468d8a3ec1e534335bb5b4c9f371d6af8394c45b3f9a53a7e93b94a9a04e30fbaae0b78357 HBO Drops First Game of Thrones Season 7 Photos, Everyone Looks Cold and/or Pissed*

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister. Helen Sloan/HBO

The return of little Lyanna Mormont, season 6’s pint-sized breakout star, with a special appearance by Littlefinger in the background, making the face one makes when one is planning to straight up poison a little girl.

7b7a819c57d909666545c834b468117b50323c19e4b65b96655b10e95dc22679de0ef928bdca36e523078d383918e0a51 HBO Drops First Game of Thrones Season 7 Photos, Everyone Looks Cold and/or Pissed*

Bella Ramsey as Lyanna Mormont. Helen Sloan/HBO

Varys, once again proving that just because you’re a eunuch doesn’t mean you can’t look flashy as fuck, in a fur-lined wardrobe. Strange, though, since the last we saw of The Spider he was continent-hopping from warm climate to warm climate, first in Dorne and then with Dany on her way to Westeros. Where is he here?

9f397fa30593bc385da5674185246691fb60c577f66bb1597cca6fd636684e51782efc25fcff6e4ee713ad9da3c8ea7a HBO Drops First Game of Thrones Season 7 Photos, Everyone Looks Cold and/or Pissed*

Conleth Hill as Varys. Helen Sloan/HBO

I can tell you where Varys isn’t, and that’s wherever Dany and friends (Varys included, minus the fur) are in this next photo. Dragonstone? It’s likely (is that Blackwater Bay in the background?), but doesn’t explain why the squad is looking mighty tense at whatever came to greet them:

298b329d34216afea968a84058fce881d0335f5bbc803a58560da3d977435bf4686e15267ef18e79a9116f0bbd96838b HBO Drops First Game of Thrones Season 7 Photos, Everyone Looks Cold and/or Pissed*

Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei, Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister, Conleth Hill as Varys, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm. Helen Sloan/HBO

Meera Reed acting as sled-dog for paraplegic time-traveller Bran Stark, as the two presumably hustle away from the Nights King, as well as the memory of that time Bran mind-warped his gentle-giant best friend into a life of brain damage:

07bae6322828546f8fca77047ea845077ffaac778f71066acbae9d67d18d4eb9a4afa9d69b5ee531f511b0a2f649de0c HBO Drops First Game of Thrones Season 7 Photos, Everyone Looks Cold and/or Pissed*

Ellie Kendrick as Meera Reed and Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark. Helen Sloan/HBO

The rest of the sneak-peek photos all showcase, in one way or another, the miserable and increasingly frigid world these characters live in. Sam and Gilly are reading up on the Lord of Light at the Citadel, the Hound is headed North, and Arya is staring wide-eyed at…something; in keeping with Game of Thrones‘ track record, that “something” is probably dead and/or coming to kill her.

87064346cb15a3ea3526bb28685f245147707c22f3ad7558813c793ff2b35e9c84d0e3c9b52a155b75afa0c9d8a81e43 HBO Drops First Game of Thrones Season 7 Photos, Everyone Looks Cold and/or Pissed*

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly and Hannah Murray as Gilly. Helen Sloan/HBO

3ea1d60a5544a4bd4d582e608794f9339333721a7e38466579656f18f197297bc2d9e714818aa1d1f70ca8bbca0b3c8d HBO Drops First Game of Thrones Season 7 Photos, Everyone Looks Cold and/or Pissed*

Rory McAnn as Sandor Clegane. Helen Sloan/HBO

3b89902b573ed916633a239568578a40999b937e50e316745ecbf1866127fd865e6d1a059a2c62543f62d66e01268eb7 HBO Drops First Game of Thrones Season 7 Photos, Everyone Looks Cold and/or Pissed*

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark. Helen Sloan/HBO

b098bd9e9d573bfbc6d40e887772530ea5da099b58438c5f42c10f0273bf71fa6491ce1995746bff059313fa5b489b53 HBO Drops First Game of Thrones Season 7 Photos, Everyone Looks Cold and/or Pissed*

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth. Helen Sloan/HBO

1ab5ba1fddb5b66033b9875d8ef8eafa2335d938b235d09d2afbbd7a9894056d3b100ab125e732fb150122d317057d6c HBO Drops First Game of Thrones Season 7 Photos, Everyone Looks Cold and/or Pissed*

Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei. Macall B. Polay/HBO

367fcb498402f447b9f1ed4c3f5b6ea203ce1b44474604b9a582dd3476ad789d353adccf3c4a5a43b0d749bd10fc1797 HBO Drops First Game of Thrones Season 7 Photos, Everyone Looks Cold and/or Pissed*

Aiden Gillian as Peter Baelish and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark. Helen Sloan/HBO

93c6e8bbac6fc26474d07aa81ded9b17fb3590a7135c1466c76b3ac92dd8b829162cee3cf249195280da0bf0ee0e6bfd HBO Drops First Game of Thrones Season 7 Photos, Everyone Looks Cold and/or Pissed*

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister. Macall B. Polay/HBO

b4a5a5fdc72295984961ec4d2bf7a2b62911af77979e9a28fd800ef61cb11a920f24ce9423e62b834403fad70b217cec HBO Drops First Game of Thrones Season 7 Photos, Everyone Looks Cold and/or Pissed*

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. Helen Sloan/HBO

Game of Thrones returns to HBO for season 7 on July 16. 