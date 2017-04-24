Gigi Hadid Had the Most Instagrammable Birthday











Queen Elizabeth II wasn’t the only one with a big birthday this past weekend. Gigi Hadid turned 22 on Sunday and the model celebrated with lots of cake, painting, helicopters, flowers, wigs and social media posts.

Hadid started off her day with some casual water color painting alongside her sister, fellow model Bella Hadid, who dutifully documented the process via Instagram stories.

Bella via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/Brxdy2FRGD — Hadid News (@HadidNews) April 23, 2017

This was followed by a quick helicopter ride over the city; Gigi’s boyfriend Zayn joined, as did Hailey Baldwin. The helicopter trip was at sunset, of course, making for some prime Insta material.

Gigi via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/oPMygImRXi — Hadid News (@HadidNews) April 23, 2017

Gigi was also the recipient of a ridiculous amount of flowers—she posted on Instagram thanking a bunch of people for bouquets, including Karlie Kloss, Taylor Swift and also “Abel,” which we assume is referring to Bella’s ex, The Weeknd, though he was the only one not actually tagged on the Instagram story. Interesting…

Gigi was clutching a giant red bouquet of roses as she walked around the city during the day, perhaps just to make sure everyone was fully aware that it was her birthday. The model opted for a millennial pink outfit, wearing a long, rose-colored jacket over a cropped white tee with cuffed jeans, plus a pair of Gucci fur-trimmed loafers, also in pink. She also shared a snap with Zayn where she’s holding a pink birthday cake. Maybe she took a cue from Kendall Jenner’s very pink wall?

For the party portion of the evening, which appears to be at a New York apartment (perhaps Gigi’s 10 Bond pad?), Gigi kept her pink jacket on but traded in her jeans for a pair of flared velvet pants—leading us to believe this was a ’70s themed party, considering the model added a very pink wig complete with bangs as well as clear, round pink sunglasses.

Yolanda Hadid partook in the celebrations too, wearing a very appropriate sweater, emblazoned with the phrase “God Created Gigi.” Karlie Kloss attended the bash as well; she also shared an Instagram post of the birthday girl.

Speaking of Instagram posts, it seems Gigi received as many birthday Instas as she did flowers, as seen in the slideshow above. Bella posted an entire collage, calling Gigi her best friend and role model, while her mom shared a few baby photos. Let’s not forget about Zayn, whose black and white snap was captioned “happy birthday to my everything.”

So, how did Gigi’s birthday hold up to the Queen’s? Well, Gigi didn’t have hashtags like the Queen (#QueensBirthday #HappyBirthdayHerMajesty and #Queenat91), so it’s hard to tell who wins the birthday princess award. Queen Elizabeth II comes out on top with her multiple gun salutes and the fact that she has two entire days (spread a month apart, no less) dedicated to her, and also being actual royalty, but we think Gigi might actually win in terms of birthday posts and Instagram prowess.