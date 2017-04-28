Gigi Hadid Expands Her Photography Career; MADE LA Returns

And a Madonna biopic is coming...or not

By 04/28/17 7:00am
Marc Jacobs, shot by Gigi Hadid.
Courtesy V Magazine
It's Karl!
Courtesy V Magazine
Gigi recreates the Gucci icon...and snaps photos of Alessandro Michele and Olivier Rousteing.
Courtesy V Magazine
None other than Nicki Minaj.
Courtesy V Magazine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Paying homage to the late Franca Sozzanni and honoring the talent of Naomi Campbell.
Courtesy V Magazine
A fashionable moment with Anna Dello Russo.
Courtesy V Magazine
Inez and Vinoodh strike a pose.
Courtesy V Magazine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Coffee with Jemima Kirke.
Courtesy V Magazine
Budding actress Sasha Lane.
Courtesy V Magazine
More cool teens! Including Anwar Hadid and Nicola Peltz at NYFW, plus the Gerber siblings.
Courtesy V Magazine
Advertisement
Advertisement
All the cool kids: Levi Dylan, Alanna O'Herlihy, Karlie Kloss and Jourdan Dunn.
Courtesy V Magazine
Tommy Hilfiger soaks up a book.
Courtesy V Magazine
Goofing around with Carolyn Murphy and Patrick Demarchelier.
Courtesy V Magazine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mario Testino, on the other side of the camera.
Courtesy V Magazine
Gigi and her boyfriend, Zayn Malik.
Courtesy V Magazine
Slideshow | List
- / 15

Start your weekend informed with a dispatch on the top fashion news of the moment…

Photo ready: The photography career of supermodel Gigi Hadid is really taking off. Following her campaign for Versace, she’s landed a photo portfolio in the pages of V Magazine. Featuring famous faces and names, such as Marc Jacobs, Naomi Campbell, Nicki Minaj and more, these Polaroids show her true talent. via V Magazine

Material girl: A biopic on Madonna, with the title Blond Ambition, is in the works. It will focus on the early life of the star…but she’s claiming the entire script is a lie. We’ll see how far Madonna lets this movie go. via Vanity Fair.

L.A. Baby: For the second year in a row, MADE LA is bringing a big dose of fashion to the West Coast. This year, Opening Ceremony and Wiz Khalifa will be hosting fashion shows on the roof of L.A. Live’s Event Deck space. The event, hosted by WME IMG, will also have a shopping component that’s entirely open to the public. via LA Times.

Stripe off: Off-White and Paige, a denim brand, are in a legal battle over diagonal stripes. The jean company sent a cease-and-desist letter to Virgil Abloh’s lawyers, claiming the painted Off-White signature is too similar to the iconic denim stitches. via WWD.

Fashion short cut: Khloé Kardashian‘s denim line, Good American, has invented a new style that is truly jean-ious. A slew of new styles feature fishnet patches over the knees and pocket holes, negating the need to layer a pair of tights under your denim. via Bustle.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

Then Reload the Page