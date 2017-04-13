How to Go From Employee To Entrepreneur (It’s Harder Than You Think)

This article originally appeared on Quora: What’s the hardest step in the employee-to-entrepreneur transformation and how did you overcome it?

For myself, I don’t think of the transition as a single hard step (or one that was the hardest), but a series of steps or challenges that got harder as I went. Everyone thinks life will be so much better as an entrepreneur, but the reality is the only easy day was yesterday.

Making the switch: The first hurdle (and the one that stops many people), is just making the transition from employee to entrepreneur and giving up a regular paycheck, paid benefits, and paid vacation. All that is gone. If you don’t work, you don’t eat. I was fortunate that I was able to start my business part time until I was making enough revenue to afford to quit my job and work on my business full time.

The first hurdle (and the one that stops many people), is just making the transition from employee to entrepreneur and giving up a regular paycheck, paid benefits, and paid vacation. All that is gone. If you don’t work, you don’t eat. I was fortunate that I was able to start my business part time until I was making enough revenue to afford to quit my job and work on my business full time. You get paid last: Everyone thinks entrepreneurs are rolling in money. I laugh when I see an infomercial with someone saying “I made $40,000 in one day”. Yup, I did to – and $39,950 went out the door the next day to pay the overhead and keep the lights on. All the bills (and the employees, and the government) get paid before you do. You may wake one morning to discover there is no money left over to pay yourself, and your lowest level employees are making more than you – and that can go on for weeks/months/years. It is very demoralizing. I don’t know how to tell you to get over that, other than to keep working on your business, manage your cash flow, and hire carefully.

I could go on, but I think you get the picture. Hopefully, none of this will dissuade you from becoming an entrepreneur. If you’re up for the challenge, knowing what lies ahead makes it easier to get your head in the game. I’ve heard so many entrepreneurs say they wouldn’t have started if they knew how hard it was going to be. I think at some point, many entrepreneurs thought about cashing it all in and going back to the “easy life” of being an employee working for someone else. I know a few that did, but they didn’t last long – they missed the challenge and restarted another business within a few years. I think for many entrepreneurs, going from employee to entrepreneur was easier than trying to go back.

If thinking about the challenge excites you rather than discourages you, you probably have the mindset and spirit required to be a successful entrepreneur. The only way to know for sure if you can really swim, is to get into the water. Good luck!

Bernie Klinder is a entrepreneur, investor, consultant, and EMBA.