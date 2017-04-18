Healthcare Dominates at Norcross Town Hall

MAPLE SHADE — At a town hall held by New Jersey congressman Donald Norcross, constituents in the state’s first congressional district were eager to hear how Norcross intends to preserve the Affordable Care Act in the face of Republican plans to again attempt to repeal and replace the law.

Norcross pledged to the crowd Monday night that he would work to prevent any Republican-backed replacement bill, calling the failed American Healthcare Act “the biggest redistribution of wealth in this country’s history.” The AHCA, which house Republicans declined to put to a vote last month for lack of support, would have offered large tax cuts for high earners.

Norcross, speaking alongside Assemblywoman Pamela Lampitt and Maple Shade mayor Nelson Wiest, singled out provisions of the Republicans’ plan that would strip funding from Planned Parenthood. He said those cuts would reduce access to care that runs the gamut from routine screenings to urgent care for underserved areas with few other clinics.

“It’s almost remarkable that we’re having this conversation in 2017. That somehow we are trying to dictate what women are doing with their bodies,” Norcross said. “Let’s talk about what they really do. And it’s not just for women.

“Yes, they screen for all the services that you know about so well for women, but they also do services for men. And where do they do it? Historically, low and moderate-income areas where there’s few if any services.”

“If the Affordable Care Act gets rolled back the way that President Trump wants to roll it back, we’re left with a country, with a state, that’s without the charity care we had before,” Lampitt said. “The congressman said that this is not just about abortions because it isn’t.”

Lampitt took the opportunity to criticize centrist Republican congressman Tom MacArthur, whose support for the AHCA has led to nearly weekly protests of his offices in the state’s 3rd congressional districts. The assemblywoman pointed to an influx of donations to Planned Parenthood since Republicans unveiled their bill.

“They support people like myself, they support Don Norcross, and I don’t believe they’re supporting Tom MacArthur.”

MacArthur, who worked to add amendments that restored certain funding under the AHCA, has said he believes critics on the left and right have misrepresented his views on the bill in light of recent ad buys from interest groups hoping to target him in the 2018 midterms.

Though Norcross took a hard line on the AHCA and Trump’s executive orders restricting immigration from several majority-Muslim countries, he said he is willing to cooperate with the president on improving public infrastructure and veterans’ services. The latest order on immigration was struck down by two federal judges in March.

“If the laws that are in place today on immigration were in place a century ago, half this room would not be here,” Norcross said. “This country was founded on the belief that you can follow whatever religion you want.

“We will work with him when we agree, and we will fight like hell when we don’t agree.”