We Tried the Hottest, Rarest Heatonist Sauces You’ll Find at the NYC Hot Sauce Expo

The 5th annual NYC Hot Sauce Expo is this weekend in Brooklyn. To prepare for the big event, the Observer dropped by Heatonist, the borough’s go-to hot sauce shop that features a collection of over 100 of the hottest and rarest hot sauces from around the world.

The shop’s founder Noah Chaimberg gave us some tips and do’s and dont’s for eating hot sauces, told us some crazy hot sauce stories and even led us through a tasting.

Check out the video above. (The tasting is especially entertaining because we admittedly could not handle the heat).

Bring on the heat!