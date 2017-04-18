How Much Did NJ House Members Raise in the First Quarter?

The 12 members of New Jersey’s congressional delegation raised a combined $2.68 million in the first quarter of 2017, according to newly released Federal Election Commission records.

Freshman Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-5), who won in a GOP stronghold that has been identified by House Republicans as a key target in 2018, led the fundraising pack with more than $750,000 in donations from Jan. 1 to March 31.

Next up was Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-11), the chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, with a more than $500,000 haul.

In less-competitive districts, Reps. Bill Pascrell (D-9) and Frank Pallone (D-6) have a comfortable cash-on-hand cushion from previous campaigns. Rep. Albio Sires (D-8), who represents ultra-blue Hudson County, has done little fundraising this year.

U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez (both D) have yet to submit their quarterly FEC reports. At the end of 2016, Menendez had about $1.6 million in cash on hand while Booker had about $1.3 million.

Here is a list of how much New Jersey’s House members raised in the first quarter and their cash on hand as of March 31:

Rep. Donald Norcross (D-1)

Raised: $467,711

Cash on hand: $484,932

Rep. Frank LoBiondo (R-2)

Raised: $122,483

Cash on hand: $379,037

Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-3)

Raised: $232,590

Cash on hand: $189,862

Rep. Chris Smith (R-4)

Raised: $65,277

Cash on hand: $304,817

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-5)

Raised: $752,317

Cash on hand: $698,744

Rep. Frank Pallone (D-6)

Raised: $204,776

Cash on hand: $1,096,847

Rep. Leonard Lance (R-7)

Raised: $116,245

Cash on hand: $205,391

Rep. Albio Sires (D-8)

Raised: $1,992

Cash on hand: $250,753

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-9)

Raised: $128,039

Cash on hand: $1,363,942

Rep. Donald Payne Jr. (D-10)

Raised: $34,449

Cash on hand: $58,214

Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-11)

Raised: $500,716

Cash on hand: $788,390

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-12)

Raised: $55,773

Cash on hand: $57,853