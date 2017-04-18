How Much Did NJ House Members Raise in the First Quarter?

The 12 members of New Jersey’s congressional delegation raised a combined $2.68 million in the first quarter of 2017, according to newly released Federal Election Commission records.
Freshman Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-5), who won in a GOP stronghold that has been identified by House Republicans as a key target in 2018, led the fundraising pack with more than $750,000 in donations from Jan. 1 to March 31.
Next up was Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-11), the chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, with a more than $500,000 haul.
In less-competitive districts, Reps. Bill Pascrell (D-9) and Frank Pallone (D-6) have a comfortable cash-on-hand cushion from previous campaigns. Rep. Albio Sires (D-8), who represents ultra-blue Hudson County, has done little fundraising this year.
U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez (both D) have yet to submit their quarterly FEC reports. At the end of 2016, Menendez had about $1.6 million in cash on hand while Booker had about $1.3 million.
Here is a list of how much New Jersey’s House members raised in the first quarter and their cash on hand as of March 31:
Rep. Donald Norcross (D-1)
Raised: $467,711
Cash on hand: $484,932
Rep. Frank LoBiondo (R-2)
Raised: $122,483
Cash on hand: $379,037
Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-3)
Raised: $232,590
Cash on hand: $189,862
Rep. Chris Smith (R-4)
Raised: $65,277
Cash on hand: $304,817
Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-5)
Raised: $752,317
Cash on hand: $698,744
Rep. Frank Pallone (D-6)
Raised: $204,776
Cash on hand: $1,096,847
Rep. Leonard Lance (R-7)
Raised: $116,245
Cash on hand: $205,391
Rep. Albio Sires (D-8)
Raised: $1,992
Cash on hand: $250,753
Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-9)
Raised: $128,039
Cash on hand: $1,363,942
Rep. Donald Payne Jr. (D-10)
Raised: $34,449
Cash on hand: $58,214
Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-11)
Raised: $500,716
Cash on hand: $788,390
Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-12)
Raised: $55,773
Cash on hand: $57,853