Iggy Azalea and Nick Young Want to Split From Selena Gomez’s Old Home

The ex-couple is ready to break up with the home they bought, pre-break up

By 04/10/17 7:00am
Iggy Azalea and Nick Young want to sell the house they bought from Selena Gomez.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
We wonder if they actually kept all of Selena Gomez's décor.
Compass
After a messy and public break up, Iggy Azalea and Nick Young are splitting from their home.
Compass
Very into this bathroom situation.
Compass
Advertisement
Advertisement
The former couple bought the home from Selena Gomez in 2014.
Compass
It's on the market for $3.6 million.
Compass
Gardens.
Compass
Advertisement
Advertisement
The kitchen opens to a family room.
Compass
All aglow.
Compass
There's also a one-bedroom guest house.
Compass
Advertisement
Advertisement
The main house is all on one level.
Compass
The master bedroom is fitted with a fireplace.
Compass
We wonder if the LA Laker will miss his basketball court.
Compass
Advertisement
Advertisement
The outdoor kitchen.
Compass
There's a pool, sauna, spa and fire pit.
Compass
The formal dining room.
Compass
Slideshow | List
- / 16

Iggy Azalea and Nick Young ended their engagement nearly a year ago, so it’s about time they part ways with their joint residence.

This Tarzana home comes with a celebrity pedigree; the Australian rapper and the Los Angeles Laker bought it from Selena Gomez in September 2014 for $3.45 million. Gomez has since moved on to a new home in Calabasas, and also on to a new boyfriend, The Weeknd.

gettyimages 661214058 Iggy Azalea and Nick Young Want to Split From Selena Gomezs Old Home

Selena Gomez sold the home to Iggy Azalea and Nick Young in 2014. MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Alas, now that Young and Azalea are no more, the six-bedroom, 7.5-bath abode in the Valley has reappeared on the market. The “designer home” is on a corner lot, was built in 2012 and recently remodeled, per the listing held by Compass broker Kofi Nartey.

The 6,630-square-foot single-story main house includes a chef’s kitchen that opens to a family room, a formal dining room and a game room; there’s also a one-bedroom, two-bathroom guesthouse with its own kitchen and wraparound terrace.

The backyard is complete with a pool and spa, as well as an outdoor kitchen, fire pit and garden. There’s also a basketball court, because the Lakers and #sports.

Interestingly, as Variety points out, many of the listing photos for the property appear to be the same ones used when Gomez was trying to sell the space in 2014. Maybe the erstwhile couple really liked her décor choices, and from the photos in the slideshow above, we don’t blame them.

If anyone is determined for a piece of real estate more recently occupied by Instagram queen Selena Gomez, consider heading way down south, to Texas, where she’s still trying to part ways with her Fort Worth house.

Hopefully, the couple’s split from this house isn’t as messy as their actual break up. In case you missed Azalea’s Twitter rant, she caught Young cheating on her, all of which was caught on security cameras of this very house. Potential buyers, take note, and also, consider figuring out a way to get rid of any bad karma in this house.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

Then Reload the Page